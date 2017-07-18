To grow your business, it is crucial to understand the importance of social media.
Vicki Irvin has made over a million dollars in 12 months with the help of social media.
In this episode, Vicki shares how social media can help you grow a healthy email list and drive traffic to your Squeeze or Opt-in page. She emphasizes that having a huge following on social media platforms doesn’t matter because they are not yours.
Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch
