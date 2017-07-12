'Important' Evidence Found In Case Of Missing Pennsylvania Men: DA

Authorities investigating the disappearance of four Pennsylvania men say they have recovered “several important pieces of evidence” in the case.

The evidence was located at several locations, including a large farm owned by the parents of Cosmo DiNardo, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said during a Wednesday press conference. Weintraub named DiNardo, 20, a person of interest in the case on Tuesday.

Weintraub did not elaborate or say what the evidence is, but did say investigators “have not recovered any human remains that I can report.”

However, the district attorney called the development encouraging.

“We’re going to continue in the direction we’re going,” he said. “We’re going to keep digging and searching.”

Handout . / Reuters Bucks County District Attorney's Office photos show L-R, top row: Dean Finocchiaro, 18, and Tom Meo, 21, L-R bottom row: Jimi Patrick, 19, and Mark Sturgis, 22.

Authorities began searching the 48-acre farm on Monday for clues in the disappearance of Mark Sturgis, 22, Tom Meo, 21, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, and Jimi Tar Patrick, 19. Patrick was last seen July 5. Finocchiaro disappeared July 7. Meo and Sturgis were last seen together that same night.

Investigators found Sturgis’ car abandoned at a nearby shopping complex, his parents told WPVI-TV on Monday. Meo’s car was found inside a garage on property owned by DiNardo’s parents, according to the station.

Weintraub, who has said he suspects foul play in the case, has declined to comment on a potential link between the missing men and DiNardo.

DiNardo was ordered on Monday to be held on a $1 million bond for an unrelated weapons charge. The district attorney earlier said he requested a seven-figure bond because DiNardo is considered a “flight risk.”

Handout . / Reuters Bucks County District Attorney's Office photo of Cosmo DiNardo after his arrest on Monday in Bucks County.

The required 10 percent of the bond, or $100,000, was posted by DiNardo’s father on Tuesday evening and he was released that night, police said. A condition of DiNardo’s bond is that he provide 48 hours’ notice to authorities if he plans to leave home.

Authorities do not yet have a timeline as to when the search of the DiNardo family farm will be completed.

“This is just really, really rough on everybody involved because of the heat, the magnitude, the scope — and the stakes are incredibly high, life and death,” Weintraub said Wednesday.