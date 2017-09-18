Important Steps To Take When Your Home Just Won’t Sell

It’s a sad truth, but a reality nonetheless: For one reason or another, some homes simply won’t sell in a timely fashion, even in a market as competitive as today’s. That said, many homeowners have found themselves in unexpected and frustrating scenarios. In fact, frustrating could be downplaying their predicament; said situation can be utterly disastrous for some, but I digress. While failing to sell a home that must absolutely be sold can be worrisome, all is not lost. There are steps that can be taken to facilitate the process, and they may not be as hard as you think; it just takes a new perspective.

If you are having trouble selling a house at the moment, try the following to get the ball rolling:

Reassess The Price Point

There is one reason, more so than any other, that a home will be more likely to sit stagnant on the market: an unjustifiably high price point. If for nothing else, nobody in their right mind wants to pay more for a home than it is worth.

Value carries with it an emotional component that most homeowners don’t want to let go. In fact, it’s relatively easy for homeowners to price their properties too high. Sentiment alone can go a long way in skewing the numbers on an impending deal. However, home values should — by no means — represent a subjective point of view. They are, for all intents and purposes, objective, and often the result of nearby comparables.

Having said that, you need to make sure your home’s price point is more in line with comparables than it is with your own sentiment. Today’s buyers are too smart and well informed not to give them what comparables dictate. Any decision to price your home above similar properties in the neighborhood must be done with the proper justification. However, don’t be surprised if your home doesn’t sell.

Instead, take a page from those homes that have recently sold. Gauge how much your home is worth by comparing it to similar ones in the area and price it accordingly. In fact, you may even want to price your home lower than comparables. In doing so, you may entice a bidding war, and in today’s competitive marketplace, homeowners can’t ask for much more.

By actually offering the home for less than people would expect, you will draw more interest. And therein lies the true secret to selling a home: interested buyers. When there is enough interest in a property, competition could very easily take care of the rest.

Reconsider Your Ideal Agent

Not all agents are created equal. While there are some I would argue are worth their weight in gold, there are others that are, well, not the best fit for what you hope to accomplish. That said, it’s entirely possible that your home is currently sitting on the market without any offers because of the agent you chose to represent your interests.

If you are certain the reason your home isn’t selling is because of the agent you aligned your services with, it’s time to move on. However, it’s not enough to simply choose the next agent that comes your way, or you run the risk of running into the same problem. Instead, mind due diligence and vet your next agent accordingly. The next agent you chose will most likely either make or break what could end up being one of the biggest moments in your life.

“If you speak with another agent, keep in mind that they are motivated to tell you what you want to hear,” says Teresa Stephenson, vice president of residential brokerage for Platinum Properties in New York. "If they are telling you that they can get you the price you want, ask them for data to justify their claims. With the transparency and accessibility provided by the internet today, it is a rare circumstance when a real estate agent has exclusive access to any buyers. Buyers know what is out there," she says.

I recommend compiling a list of what you need out of an agent, as needs change in different market landscapes. Today, for example, sellers should covet an agent that is both aggressive and has a proven track record of generating interest in a property. In today’s competitive market, these two attributes can go a long way in selling a home. It’s also fair to assume you will receive multiple offers in the right market, as inventory levels are low and demand is high, so you will want to make sure your next agent can handle multiple buyers at once.

Temper Your Expectations

There is absolutely no reason a homeowner can’t take pride in their house; there’s a good chance a lot of hard work has already gone into it. In fact, I would be surprised in the event I came across a homeowner that didn’t take pride in their home. It’s worth noting, however, that said pride mustn’t be reflected in the sales price. Despite what you may think of your home and how much value it holds, you can’t raise the price far beyond comparables.

Again, today’s buyers are too smart. At the very least, sellers must assume buyers have access to all the information they need, because they probably already have it. There is no reason to think otherwise, as information is too readily available. As a result, today’s sellers can let their own expectations set the price; the comparables are the only thing with enough power to do so.

It stands to reason that buyer exceptions will be in line with comparables, so it’s in your best interest to give them what they expect.

“The buyer has to perceive the value to be there. If not, no offers. How do you stand up to the comparables in the neighborhood? Be honest in your assessment, because vanity or pride could be costing you money,” says Beverley Hourlier, a Realtor with Hilltop Chateau in San Diego.