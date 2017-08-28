Do you ever feel like a fraud? That you got to where you were by chance? Through a fluke, perhaps? That one day you will be found out and that you are just one step from the biggest mistake ever? If so, these thoughts are the thoughts of an impostor syndrome sufferer. Impostor Syndrome was coined by two American Clinical Psychologists in the 1970s as a definition for high achieving individuals that are unable to feel like they achieved their goals through their own capabilities, but rather, fear being exposed as a phony.

Impostor syndrome is highly prevalent among high achieving professionals, and although more women than men feel it, it can affect both male and females alike. It is something to evaluate from an objective perspective, knowing its prevalence, reflection on achievements is key. The first stage is to understand that impostor syndrome is real and prevalent. This alone can help offset any thoughts of being a fraud. Understanding that many people that have achieved much in life also feel this way, can be beneficial to working through feelings of impostor syndrome. Having that knowledge, coupled with an objective look at your own achievements can be helpful. For instance, you may want to look at your achievement and how you got there. Did you do anything that was particularly praised? Can you ask for honest feedback from a supervisor about your talents? Did you work hard and therefore deserve what you got? What would being really honest feel like? It is often when we are truly vulnerable, that we are truly confident. Exposing our thoughts as failures may help thwart them, because we have people that can encourage us with the truth of our capabilities. Choose a trusted mentor at work to help alleviate your concerns. If this feels too much, write it down. Then talk to those answers as if you were talking to a colleague or friend.