Improve Your Sleep by Doing This Every Single Day

If you toss and turn at night (68 percent of us struggle with sleep weekly, according to a study by Consumer Reports), the culprit may be your habits when you woke up … 16 hours earlier that day. Even if it sounds entirely unrelated, iIt’s not. In fact, your morning habits may be the single most important factor in how easily you fall asleep at night. That doesn’t mean you have to work harder or wake-up earlier. Instead, you can leverage the things you already do every morning to make your body’s natural cycles work for you. Try any of these five morning hacks to make both your morning—and bedtime—easier all around.