In 2001, a site called Wikipedia was born

Since 2001, Wikipedia has grown to be a pillar of the internet. Entries have grown from mere stubs into elaborate descriptions with definitive sources that appear plausible and scholarly. Pages like that of World War II and of American Presidents have expanded into easier, quick-access destinations for quick learning. After nearly 17 years, the site is now a leviathan on the internet with billions of monthly views and visitors, but now that time has gone by, and new internet technologies are emerging, the site remains the notorious brawny well-oiled machine that serves its function, yet remains stationary. One example of this fact is that Wikipedia’s mark-up language is necessary to learn in order to contribute but is often too time consuming for newer generations of internet users to use. And, their destiny within the fate of the internet is starting to face market demands as it has grown too big to keep up with the agility of a newer up and coming wiki platform called Everipedia, which has solved one of their essential problems - donations.

Today in 2017, industry heavyweights in tech have begun strongly advocating for an Initial Coin Offering for a decentralized encyclopedia as a modern alternative to replace NPR-style donations. The leviathan has given no response in the matter. As the internet expands each day with an innumerable amount of content being created, only one platform has created the software from the bottom up destined to be the most ambitious knowledge project the world has ever seen, Everipedia. Founded in 2015, Everipedia is a crowdsourced knowledge aggregator whose vision is to disrupt how information is being created and distributed through the use of it’s revolution while also challenging aspects of the media. Within the next month, Everipedia will be acting on the experts’ suggestions and do an ICO.

In two years of existing, Everipedia has grown to be one of the top sites 1000 sites in the United States, capturing and documenting daily internet content for information lovers and turning them into wikis for knowledge consumption. Centralized knowledge institutions are plagued with bureaucratic constraints and lack the implicit knowledge held collectively by the wider populace to recognize emerging trends. Everipedia was built with a low barrier to entry in order to let anyone with a desire to contribute an opportunity to do so. What is magical about Everipedia is how it’s wiki format adapts to the ever-evolving market of dank memes, viral news, products, people, and so on. An active and engaging community ensures the accuracy of the information, and are rewarded with IQ which tracks each editors’ contribution to the platform.

One of the most important features of Everipedia is called the Recent Activity, and it acts as the pulse of the site that tracks every edit made on the platform. Continuously moving forward in the production of knowledge, the recent activity unites the community as well as outsiders in a transparent way revealing information as it’s being injected into the platform. Just from the recent activity, one can witness the development of a viral internet event transformed into an encyclopedic entry. When the Unite The Right car crash incident occurred in Charlottesville, the community began to construct the wiki for James Alex Fields as the story unfolded throughout the internet. His wiki became an interactive wiki the public can observe, edit, comment, and up vote/down vote on the links as a way to further the description and expanding the article. Through this process where the community gathers appropriate data and formidable sources to be cited, Everipedia disentangles any possibility for “Fake News” to be written as the links are peer reviewed. This aspect of the site is cutting edge when it comes to the expansion of the cultural and intellectual grasp when building a wiki in real time from the bottom up. The ability to see how abstract content that has yet to exist on the internet is improved in real time as it comes to light is the epitome of what Everipedia is about as an ever expanding knowledge base.

Both the Recent Activity feed and IQ will play fundamental roles in Everipedia’s blockchain protocol. If you do not know what a blockchain is, think of it as a virtual list that keeps track of every single edit that takes place within the Everipedia universe. The Recent Activity will be the visual representation of the blockchain in action and IQ is the value transfer object of the network and its value is proportional to the entire protocol. Following the ICO, how the Everipedia protocol will work is that editors propose additions and validators confirm those edits. For positive contributions, both parties are rewarded IQ in the form of EPIQ tokens.

Editors and validators complement each other like yin and yang, ensuring balance and integrity in Everipedia’s content. The chaos of the editors proposals are guided by the order of the validators. With the inclusion of blockchain technology, Everipedia will truly transform into a decentralized mind. Proper self-sustaining mechanisms will guarantee the integrity of the information and perpetuation of the blockchain.

With all the talk about the potential of blockchains in the future, EPIQ is aligning Everipedia in the right position to move from ICO potential to reality and become an accessible blockchain product for the masses. Thus, Everipedia: The Encyclopedia of Everything - has no need for donations of any kind, the site will be self-sustaining. As Wikipedia dominated the internet, Everipedia will hold a knowledge monopoly in the blockchain space.