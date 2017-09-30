In Bronx Bully's Killing, Many Hands On The Murder Weapon

With the horrifying news out of The Bronx this week, of a 15-year-old high school student being knifed to death in front of dozens of classmates, allegedly by another pupil he had bullied, questions arise in my mind about how many people had their hands on the murder weapon, an ordinary switchblade knife. Abel Cedeno, 18, stands accused of murdering Matthew McCree and severely injuring an unidentified 16-year-old child, after they and other tormentors subjected him to extensive homophobic and racial bullying, according to friends of the suspect. “There was no action from the school,” said longtime family friend Savannah Hornback, who works with the Bronx Community Pride Center. She also told reporters the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation had been repeatedly warned about Cedeno’s bullying by his parents, other students, and by Cedeno himself. The young man, who was ordered held without bail at his arraignment yesterday, was out as bisexual to a few friends and family members, and living in his truth earned him nothing but scorn and abuse.

I can tell you from painful, firsthand experience, that this is an old story, and although I cannot condone or excuse murder—if convicted, Cedeno’s suffering will increase by orders of magnitude as he spends most of his adult life locked away—but I also firmly maintain that Cedeno’s accomplices in this bloody episode were many. Forty years ago, my own so-called “normal, well-adjusted” peers in junior high school thought it was perfectly acceptable behavior to rip my hearing aids from my ears and hurl them across the room, or into the wall or grind them underfoot. The teachers thought this was just fine, too, as did the guidance counselors, and the paraprofessionals. Yes, it was all well and good—until I dared to start fighting back. Then, I instantly became the “behavior problem”, for “lashing out” and being “disruptive”. No appeals for help to school staff from anyone brought relief in the slightest degree. (Yes, I knew I was gay by the time I reached the seventh grade, but this was 1977. I knew enough to keep my mouth shut about that, period. Nobody on Earth knew this, except me. I paid dearly for my silence, but at least I survived my teenage years.)

Fast forward four decades. Here’s a kid who elected to live in his truth about who he was, and other “normal, well-adjusted” peers found in that a reason to make his every waking moment a hellish ordeal with no possible escape. School officials are not unfamiliar with the problem, as video of an earlier incident involving bullies makes clear. Despite footage of the attack the 12-year-old victim’s mother said administrators weren’t interested in hearing from her. To quote a bunch of Star Trek writers, I don’t find that strange; I find it familiar. The NYPD’s detectives, meanwhile, insist that the slain boy "never previously harassed" Cedeno, even though dozens of witnesses saw it happen on Wednesday morning. The problem I see with that narrative, is that bullying rarely happens in places where lots of people congregate. It’s done in isolation, where the victim is far from anyone who can intervene, and where the bully or bullies have plausible deniability.

When you’re in a group that makes you “unsympathetic” to adults (read: school staff) who are attuned towards “normal” children, rather than “awkward”, or “different” kids like Cedeno, whose sexual orientation made him a target, your life isn’t going to be pleasant. In the Seventies, I knew if I showed even an atom or a tittle of being a “disgusting faggot”, I would be subject to even more abuse than the mere presence of my hearing aids let me in for. On top of that, the adults in my life—already calling me crazy for daring to fight back—would surely have put me in some type of "therapy", as was done in those days, to “treat” my sexuality. It was better to be crazy than “sexually abnormal”. I shut up and took it. All of it.

Now, look at Abel Cedeno, as he sits in a prison cell awaiting a trial in which one judge and twelve jurors, all of whom are likely to be straight, with little or no experience of childhood bullying. They will hear how Cedeno allegedly ran his victim through with a knife. Cedeno denied intent to kill, telling cops he just wanted to make the bullying stop. Those who sit in judgment of young Abel won’t care about that; they’ll see a sexual deviate who “lashed out” violently against “normal, well-adjusted” behavior. They will likely vote to convict, the gavel will fall, and Cedeno will be shipped upstate for the next several decades. I hope Cedeno’s lawyers are up to the task of obtaining some less awful fate for him. He was being punished for who he is before the fact, he should be shown some mercy in his punishment after it.