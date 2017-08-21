In Defense of Art: Charlottesville's Secret Arsenal

On August 12th, my home town, Charlottesville, VA was the location of a white supremacist/ neo- Nazi rally. This horrific weekend resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. The road that led to the rally and counter-protest began with our city’s discussions about the potential removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee from one of our downtown parks.

What has struck me in the last week as I have been reeling from the violence and the display of darkness in our city is the largely unmentioned fact that what sparked this fire of racist outrage is: a piece of art. A sculpture. A very good sculpture, in fact.

So if art can cause such tension, if it can amplify our own division and cause us to take up arms, can it do the opposite?

The controversy is not just about the sculpture, it is about its location, and its presentation, or as the art world calls it, the “installation”. Is it possible to retain the art, but reposition it in a way that incorporates the city’s evolved perspective?

All the sculptures of today, like those of the past, will end one day in pieces...so it is important to fashion one’s work carefully in its smallest recesses and charge every particle of matter with life. - Alberto Giacometti

In my own field of opera, we are very experienced at the challenging task of extricating a composition from the muddy context of its creation, and the sometimes-objectionable politics of its creator. The most obvious example of this is the music of Richard Wagner and its association with superfan Adolf Hitler, resulting (after Wagner’s death) in the use of his music as the soundtrack to the atrocities of the Third Reich. Modern productions of Wagner’s operas will often tackle this affiliation head-on. In the 2017 production of Wagner’s “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg” at the Bayreuth Festival in Germany, director Barrie Kosky chose to make Wagner himself a character in the opera, going so far as to imagine him being held to account at the Nürnberg trials.

Here in America, classical art forms are often perceived as elitist, or as relics from a bygone era. My own company, Victory Hall Opera in Charlottesville, is one of a growing number who are working to create a greater alignment between opera’s presentation, content and casting with the reality of the time we live in.

Across the street from the Lee statue is a building called The Haven. Formerly a church, it now serves as a day-shelter to the homeless. This Fall, it will also host Victory Hall Opera as we present the American Premiere of an opera by Rameau from 1751, “Sympathy", in a modern retelling. The production will feature hiphop dance set to French Baroque music. Audiences will stroll in from Emancipation Park (formerly Lee Park) to hear some of America’s greatest performers of Early Music collaborate with a local hiphop dance crew, retelling an old fable in a way that speaks to the events of last weekend. (It also happens to contain a protest scene).The production was planned long before the rally and counter-protest, but it was inspired by living in Charlottesville. From progressive arts organizations like The Bridge PAI, to cultural institutions such as The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, individual entrepreneurs like Ty Cooper and fringe theater phenomenon CLAW, there is an army of artists in Charlottesville, committed to the fight for diversity and contemporaneity.

So, what about the Lee statue?

A statue, especially one of great size that was designed to be a permanent fixture, does not substantially change form over time. What changes is the world around it. What it means to its creators at the moment of its installation may not mirror the perspective of the whole town for long, or even at that moment. (In Charlottesville’s case, the Lee statue certainly didn’t represent the sentiments of the residents of the African-American neighborhood of Vinegar Hill where the statue was placed in 1924.)

The gravity of such an art work, anchoring its citizens so firmly in a moment of history, will not weaken over time. It will intensify. We will never be pulled forward by such a historical marker, we will only be pulled back, and the more time passes, the more tension this gravity will create. Such a specific, representational work of art as the Lee statue requires immense imagination on behalf of the viewer to transcend its literal, historical context. The statue’s position on a hilltop, atop a pedestal, dictates how we should feel about it. It prescribes awe, not simply historical memory; an awe that no longer represents our city’s stance about the Civil War, or about the Confederacy. An awe that serves to open centuries-old wounds not yet healed from the time of slavery.

…the impetus, the real instigation for poetry is everything that's happening around us. - Rita Dove

Charlottesville City Council did discuss adding some “new, accurate historical information” to the Lee statue and leaving it in place, but eventually voted in February to remove it. One option may have been to hold a design competition, calling for artistic alternatives. The statue and its installation may have been a problem that artists are best qualified to solve.

A poet’s work is to name the unnamable, to point at frauds, to take sides, start arguments, shape the world and stop it going to sleep. - Salman Rushdie

If art can inspire attacks on our democracy, surely it can defend it, too.

An arsenal of high-caliber art can be a city’s best defense against stale ideologies.

Let’s not ignore the power of art. As we witnessed on August 12th in Charlottesville, that power is not a thing of the past.