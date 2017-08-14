After a white nationalist rally turned deadly over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump initially split the blame equally between those calling for complete and total societal domination of one race over the other and those opposed to all of that.

It wasn’t until pressure from Congressional leaders representing both parties along with several other anti-racists, that Trump finally ended his relationship with white supremacists. An emotional Trump, said it’s best that they see other people. “Break ups are hard but no one does breaks up better than me,” said the twice divorced president in between gorging on large spoonfuls of vanilla ice cream while speaking from his couch in a gold bathrobe.

“White supremacists, the KKK, and neo-Nazis have no place in our society whatsoever...outside of an election year,” said a teary-eyed Trump as love songs by longtime supporter, Meat Loaf blared in the background.

One White House official explained that while Trump is still very much hung up on the break up with his most fervent supporters, he finds comfort knowing that he can still count on the support of misogynists, conspiracy theorists, homophobes, fans of Kid Rock, and sell outs like Paul Ryan to keep his approval ratings soaring above 30 percent.