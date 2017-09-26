In Humity, I Trust

“We were all Humans until Race disconnected us, Religion separated us, Politics divided us, and Wealth classified us” - Unknown

I just want to be a human. The kind of that existed before I became a statistic of race, political, and or class. The human that practices acceptance, the one that did not need a book or robe to practice love. To live and let live.

When exactly did we all became statistic, we are all pained by the world spinning on directionless heading nowhere in terms of human love or even acceptance. Anger over color, gender, race have taken over love, compassion and acceptance. Discussions are replaced by debates. Racial slurs, name calling, and violence and has become the new norm. No part of this planet is untouched by violence. While we want change, a vibrant world, we want it as a proof to human capabilities, its resilience, and its indomitable spirit.

While the world has no choice when it is hammered by naturally man made calamities like hurricanes and earthquakes, it is painful to watch we ravage with hate our own like savages. But no way it is acceptable and no explanation for the inhuman acts in the name of religion or God! Take the best any religion can offer, which indisputably is love, compassion and humility. Religion and God should not be an excuse to violate, people who believe in God find solace and seek sanctuary. Everyone has a right to their beliefs and everyone else has a duty to respect that belief.

No species on this planet have done so much meaningless harm to its own like we humans do to our own, and we call the rest of them animals! In the name of religion people commit atrocities. The sad part is we are hurting children and their future which we are supposed to protect. We deny them a future that we as adults promise. Women and children come out the worst from such a scenario. Women suffer because they are the primary care givers and are torn between supporting a cause that is thrust on them by belief and the child whom she must protect. Religious cowards use women and children as human shields to carry their agenda. Somehow religious supremacy overrides human decency many justify!

The only reason this war of religions thrives is because of religious institutions, religious leaders and the third wheel or thorn, the politicians and the institution of politics. The nexus between these institutions is well documented. We defend a God who is supposed to protect us while we watch defenseless and innocent face brutality. We wage wars to prove religious supremacy, not for human dignity to live and thrive. People get caught in this unfortunately situation, not due to lack of knowledge or information. It is amazing how people sign up to hand over their faith and belief for something that brings into question their capacity for reasoning.

Not calling anyone stupid, but it is not a smart thing to do to call out people like me who has neither the time nor the brain damage that is necessary to entertain that kind of nonsense. My posts are what I believe in, love peace, compassion and humanity. Whether I quote Gita, Quran, Bible, Buddha or for that matter Ayn Rand. it is my prerogative, I give you the right to opinion but not the question me on my choice.

I received messages from a few, surprised I am quoting Buddha while Buddhists are killing Rohingya’s! while I can retort “none of your business.” I chose to address it. The fact that this message was from a practicing Muslim got me thinking. My answer to this person is, Buddha and his teaching has nothing to do with what is happening in Myanmar, just like Islamic terrorism has nothing to do with the teachings of Islam, it is the politics and people who deviated from the teachings. My answer will not change if we this question was put to me by a Buddhist who wants to declare all Muslim as terrorists! Religion doesn’t teach violence, interpreters do. The person, who contacted me had the audacity to insinuate I hold that view because I am Hindu! The ridiculousness obviously stems from ignorance that people either are with you or against you. They seem to see normality in that kind of thought process where human brain is limited to either... or!

Its easy to ask others their motives ask yourself how many times have you questioned the bombings in New York, London, Tel Aviv, Mumbai and many more. Where you horrified at the sight of young and old fleeing terror by their own in Syria, Iraq, ravaged by their own. Your focus is on the horrors happening in Myanmar but are you not one of them paying obedience to dictators who believe in cleansing the world of other religions. You are horrified for your own, not because they are human beings but because they belong to your religion. Be horrified by your thoughts. When a human has to pay with life to prove his loyalty to religion, there is something seriously wrong with our evolution as an intelligence species. While I don’t condone what is happening in Myanmar, I don’t remain oblivious to the hypocrisy people practice unabashedly. I don’t agree with Aung San Suu Kyi’s incoherent and vague justification to UN or the press. She claims she has no idea about mass exodus of Muslims from her country! She needs to relinquish her Nobel Peace Prize and resign as president. This should be the time for Nobel society to reconsider giving such a prestigious award to people too early, especially politicians. Power corrupts, recognition comes with responsibility but doesn't make people humble. I cannot level with people whose moral disgust arises only to mask their own moral turpitude. I raise my voice not when it is convenient in terms of race, gender, religion etc. I use my voice because it is my duty, my commitment towards other human beings that I share this world with not just with a few who have the right color, sex, religion….