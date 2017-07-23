IN IT TOGETHER OR ELSE

Paper tends to pile up around my house – newspapers (yes, I still get one delivered), magazines, copies of articles, mail, etc. Periodically, I clean, throw out, rearrange, and in doing so come upon forgotten items. So it was the other day when I came upon a page I’d printed off the internet for the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana with my hand-written notes scrawled across the page. Behind it in the pile of papers, were the reason for the download – two pages from The New Yorker issue, July 6 & 13, 2015 – a story detailing the murder trial and conviction of Rodricus Crawford for killing his one-year old child http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/07/06/revenge-killing. The circumstances surrounding the conviction were so preposterously unjust, I had actually called the US Attorney’s office for the Western District of Louisiana and spoken several times to people in both the Lafayette and Shreveport office, urging them look into yet another railroad job of a capital conviction in Caddo Parrish.

As I learned from Rachel Aviv’s original story (and follow-ups) about Caddo Parrish, “more people have been sentenced to death per capita – seventy-seven per cent of them black – than in any other county in America.” The prosecuting attorney in Crawford’s case, Dale Cox, had been personally responsible for a third of the death sentences handed out in the previous five years, and in his remarks to the jury during the trial had let them know, among other things, that Jesus Christ himself commanded that Crawford be put to death.

Now two years had gone by. Like unearthed papers, yet another moment of do-good impulse had slipped beneath the clutter of life’s back pages and drifted out of consciousness. But the documents drew me back the moment I found them, and I hit the Google keys to find out what had happened to young Rodricus. Had his appeals gone for naught and he’d been executed? Was he languishing on death row awaiting word, or had he succeeded in making his case and received justice? The news for once was better than could have been hoped for. On November 16, 2016, Louisiana’s Supreme Court overturned Rodricus Crawford’s conviction. In a separate opinion, Justice Jeannette Knoll wrote, “No rational trier of fact could have concluded that the State presented sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant had specific intent to kill his one-year-old son.” At the time, Crawford’s case was the 128th death sentence that had been overturned in Louisiana in the past 40 years. Five months later, charges were dropped completely by the District Attorney’s office, and Rodricus Crawford went home a free man, though one uncommonly abused by his own local government.

Caddo Parrish, according to the Death Penalty Information Center is among “the 2% of U.S. counties responsible for a majority of death-row inmates.” But I do not write today about the death penalty, nor about egregiously mendacious prosecution. To me the Crawford case is yet another, striking example of how different we are across the 50 states, of the disparity of the application of justice, the capriciousness of how the law is applied when left to local jurisdictions, and by local, I mean state, county, city, etc. For every evolved and enlightened there’s a Caddo Parrish or a Joe Arpaio. Then I thought about Obamacare, and how the Republicans would like to leave it up to each state to pretty much take care of their own population’s health issues as they see fit, particularly the care of the poorest and most vulnerable replacing Medicaid reimbursement with block grants.

Make no mistake, a block grant is like a tobacco company settlement – fungible money many states will find a way to apply where they see fit, leaving the needy SOL http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/healthcare/323252-gops-medicaid-block-grant-plan-should-trump-other-concerns . It is because of States like Louisiana, and states like Kansas, which have tax cut themselves into bankruptcy while schools and public services suffer, that we need strong federal laws that provide an adequate safety net that will take care of the poor, the disabled, the disenfranchised, and the vulnerable, who are without political clout and will disproportionately suffer at the hands of the insatiably greedy and power-hungry for whom more-than-enough is apparently never sufficient, and cruelty has somehow become acceptable under the Social-Darwinist rubric.