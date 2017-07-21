In Memoriam: Chester Bennington

Perhaps scientists will find a genetic link between artistry and addiction.

Not a theory, but an actual link: A three-dimensional model from one of those kits with beads as atoms – with rows of monochromatic and multicolored elements, with long flexible ligaments for making double and triple chemical bonds – that researchers can show the world, that illustrates a message to the world without the need for words, that displays the agent responsible for gifts of such incredible significance and such unbelievable suffering.

Perhaps science can one day explain this link, because I welcome the day when that discovery will yield better treatments for addiction.

Perhaps, too, that will be the day when I will no longer have to write another eulogy for another victim of a pain too awful to describe and too vicious for many to endure.

I make no pretense of being an artist of the caliber of Chris Cornell or Chester Bennington.

I can only hope to have the briefest glimpse of transcendence, as if waking from a dream so deep yet so hard to remember, in which all I can write is a lyric – or maybe just a word – in comparison to the songs Chris and Chester could compose in their sleep, so to speak, with an ease I will never know but always admire.

The operative word is could because the death of Chester Bennington, from an apparent suicide, is further proof of the inarticulable hurt of addiction.

It is a reminder of the resilience of this disease, of its ability to retreat but never surrender – of its ability to adapt and grow – until it can strike with such surprise and fury to darken the spirit like an eclipse can blacken the sky.

The experience may be brief, but it can sow panic and fear; scattering people like mice; emptying cities and streets; silencing the faithful by sending them to their homes and houses of worship, before hellfire rains down on the innocent and the guilty, before God spares no one from His judgment.

Such is the power of superstition.

The reality of the situation is different, because Chester will always possess a spark of the Divine –– even if he is now in the permanent realm of the Divinity.