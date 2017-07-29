In Order to Get a Good Job, Is It Truly Necessary for Graduate Students to Pursue Internships?

If what you’re studying and writing about in your thesis has direct applicable experience in the industry that you’re working in then you can get away with no internships. I would, however, recommend to at least 95% of graduate students to take an internship in graduate school. It is more difficult if you’re working full time while in graduate school, but usually the people who intern get jobs first, have a more robust professional network, and are able to leverage it accordingly.

I have done a lot of career advising for people who got their masters, had a wonderful GPA, great recommendations from faculty, and couldn’t get a job because what they were working on was ‘too theoretical’ or because they ‘didn’t have any experience’. All of them wished that they had done an internship. Some of them tried to do an unpaid internship post graduation to get into the job they really wanted. Many had to hustle twice as hard to get an entry level job, and few were going after their ‘dream job’. Most felt that they were struggling to find any job.

Not knowing your field of study, country or what type of work you’ve been doing, I can’t give you the best answer but you know who can? Someone like me. If you’re studying in the US, go to career services, tell them what kind of job you want do do post graduation and ask if you need an internship. They’ll be able to tell you what is happening to the recent alumni from your program in your school with specifics.

You may not need to do an internship, but if you do, make sure you are making an informed decision. Some of the hardest career advising I’ve had to do was talking with someone who put all of their energy into their graduate degree and then felt it was useless because it didn’t get them the job they wanted.