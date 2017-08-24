President Trump recently threatened a federal government shutdown if his proposed border wall is not financed. CNN reported:

(Donald Trump’s) threat to shutter the government over wall funding could have ramifications that stretch far beyond US shores, ahead of a deadline next month on raising the debt ceiling, without which the US government would default. ‘Believe me, if we have to close down our government, we're building that wall,’ Trump said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) replied, "I don't think a government shutdown is necessary and I don't think most people want to see a government shutdown, ourselves included," CNN reported.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not publicly discussed his reportedly tense working relationship with the Trump White House. According to ABC News:

In a written statement Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not directly address the president’s comments on the border wall, but suggested he does not want to hold basic federal funding hostage over this issue. He wrote that his team was working with the White House to ’prevent a government default’ and ‘fund the government.’

Federal government shutdowns and shutdown threats have occurred in the United States sporadically over several decades. However, Donald Trump is the first president in the last twenty-five years to threaten to shut down the federal government when his party is in control of both the House and Senate.

Here is a look at federal government shutdowns during the past twenty-five years: