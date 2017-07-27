Where's the funny business, the subterfuge, the sleight of hand? Where's the torturous web of intrigue and mystery that we labor mightily to deduce, only to be spoon-fed the answers in a tell-all book or Hollywood rendition of the real story years after the fact? Where's all the enigmatic whodunits and why did they do it and when did they do what they did?

I am no sleuth, but I've got this one down pat. Why? Because, except for a few "i's" which remain to be dotted and a couple of "t's" standing patiently in line to be crossed, there IS no mystery here. What you and I and the entire world is witnessing is obstruction of justice playing out so ridiculously evident in plain sight that we almost can't see it because who would expect anything to be this obvious?

When I look in the mirror, I see the nose on my face because -- basically -- there it is. I just don't always concentrate on the nose of my face because it's a pretty conspicuous thing that doesn't take a heck of a lot of skilled observation to detect. It's the nose on my face and it's there and it's kind of indisputable so there's not much else to deduce here.

When 'Legend-In-His-Own-Mind’ Donald J. Trump sits down with the NY Times and SAYS that his Attorney General should not have recused himself from the Russia investigation and then goes on to publicly harangue the man for the next three days, this is not exactly a brain-twister. He is SAYING that he wanted Mr. Sessions to hang in there so that he could assist him in obstructing the Russia investigation and protect him from the fallout. And he didn't so he's mad.

Sherlock Holmes, we don't need here.

This, on top of openly admitting to Lester Holt that he fired the Director of the FBI because of the "Russia thing" is such blindingly clear obstruction of justice that we should all be donning protective eyewear to guard against overexposure to glaringly phosphorescent impeachable offenses here.

If Richard Nixon's downfall came down to saying "uh-huh" on an audiotape from almost two years prior, how, HOW, is this so-called president even being permitted to make use of the toilet facilities in the White House, much less continue to occupy the Oval Office and make life-or-death decisions for our country?

There is no game here because Trump is not even bothering to hide his obstruction any longer. He is audaciously committing his crimes daily, even hourly, in plain sight. The jig is so completely up that he's got nothing left to lose so he's going for it. He is simply admitting that he expected the Attorney General and FBI Director to protect him from his own treason while regularly throwing red meat to his dwindling base of support [Immigrants torture people, transgenders are not worthy of service, we worship GOD!!!] and seeing just how much scorched earth hokum and repugnant pandering he is capable of getting away with.

So let's just dispense with all the speculation and hoopla, shall we, because spades are spades, noses are on our faces, and 'I'm-mad-at-Sessions-because-he-didn't-protect-me-from-a-legally-sanctioned-investigation' is obstruction of justice.

The only remaining mystery here is whether or not the Not-So-Grand-Old-Party of Abraham Lincoln will ever grow the necessary vertebrae in the vicinity of their spinal regions and step in to check this unchecked presidency, as is their sacred and absolute mandate to do.