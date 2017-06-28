In Praise of Jon Lovitz

Other than my father I know of no other actor of such kindness and decency, of such range and talent, who never ceases to surprise critics because of the depth of his abilities and the degree of his conscience; who never takes himself too seriously, which is why he maintains a strong sense of humility; who never forsakes the chance to thank his fans and listen to his supporters; who never fails to make me laugh – who never misses a moment to tell a good story – and never declines an opportunity to express his gratitude for his good fortune; who is never a friend out of convenience because he is a man for all seasons.

Like my father, this man never says no to a starstruck tourist or a tired traveler.

He sees the joy he brings to a newly married couple or a family new to Hollywood.

He sees the latter in a restaurant, where they scan the menu and ask for water; where even the price of a turkey sandwich may exceed their budget, but they nonetheless decide to splurge and save the other half of that meal for lunch tomorrow; where their eyes belie their pride because their innocence is pure and their anxiety is genuine; where their intentions are sound – they want to give their children a carefree vacation – and their efforts are noble –– he sees all of this, and more, and pays their check with discretion and anonymity.

He sees the smile he brings by flashing a smile to his admirers, posing for pictures, signing autographs and speaking to these individuals with respect.

He understands the value of work because he knows how hard it is to find work, so he does his job without rancor or recrimination.

His colleagues, whose ranks include comics and directors, whose numbers include actors and actresses of great repute – such as Woody Allen and Penny Marshall, Madonna and Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and Geena Davis, Teri Garr and Kevin Spacey – talk about him with reverence and awe.

He talks about his best friend, Phil Hartman, with warmth and dignity.

A man of charity and goodwill, he honors me with his friendship.

His name is Jon Lovitz.