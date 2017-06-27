In Response to the New York Times article "Haven for Recovering Addicts Now Profits From Their Relapses," by Lizette Alvarez (article, June 20, 2017)

South Florida has seen an increase in people seeking treatment for addiction, so it is not surprising that our community has also seen an increase in overdoses and deaths. Most people will slip, as I put it, or “relapse” as many would say, at least once when attempting to stop using drugs or alcohol. The fact that their tolerance is lower after not using for a period of time, coupled with laced drugs, are two factors contributing to overdose.

What is missing in conversations about the drug treatment industry, and the failure of treatment, is the role of insurance companies. Insurance companies dictate how much treatment clients need, despite never having met them. The treatment is almost never enough and encourages relapse.

If you think of recovery the way that insurance companies do, it will almost always fall short. The important residential component of treatment is often skipped because insurance companies make it incredibly difficult to get paid for that level of care. Also, insurance companies do not make decisions with the understanding that everyone is different in where they are and what they need. When an individual enters treatment, it can take several weeks for them to recover neurologically and physically before they can really begin to understand their drug use and how they got to the place they are today. It can take months for the effects of certain drugs to disappear completely. Individuals may then be ready to step down to a lower level of care, but definitely not before that.