In Spite of Abuse, Chelsea Pet Store Remains Open

It’s been weeks since the Humane Society’s undercover video documenting numerous instances of abuse by employees of the Chelsea Kennel Club surfaced, yet somehow, in spite of the proven systematic tormenting, as well as massive daily protests from animal rights’ supporters, the seedy Manhattan puppy mill remains open for business.

The Dept. of Health claims as soon as the video surfaced on July 25th, the city dispatched units dedicated to investigating allegations of animal cruelty. The Attorney General’s office has also stated they are “looking into it.” So, the question then becomes -

If a video that clearly shows proof of abuse at a neighborhood kennel - one with an extensive history of shady practices and various accusations, i.e., owner withholding vital health history from perspective buyers, selling undocumented animals - is not enough to convince the powers that be to shut it down until a proper investigation is complete, what, exactly, does the city require to take immediate action in order to err on the side of these defenseless animals?

It doesn’t matter how much that doggy is in the window. Puppy Mills are bad news, plain and simple. And every pet store, by definition, is a puppy mill. Most pet stores reek of urine and its employees would fail basic skills tests presented on a Walmart application. Not to mention, you’d have better luck finding Jimmy Hoffa than the owner of some of these establishments. But, no matter how well kept and pretty a place may be, odds are, if it’s for sale in a store, it’s from a puppy mill and the animal is kept in a cage for hours a day until sold. Thus, it’s no surprise that every parent thinks that a particular puppy or kitten instantly bonded w/ their child. If you were forced to live in a cage and crap on yourself all day long, you’d jump at the first sight of a rescuer, too.

The only way to humanely purchase a pet remains to adopt from a shelter or buy directly from a licensed breeder. Anything else, and you’re asking for trouble. The animal could be sick and may not show it; its temperament could be permanently affected from its living conditions - even if it’s just a few weeks after birth. As well as the fact most pet store owners’ main objective is profit, and that may cause them to hide pertinent info from you. Etc., etc.

For decades, the laws surrounding animal cruelty have been way too lenient. However, a few bright spots are emerging as we speak; i.e., the judge in San Jose who recently sentenced the dipshit who tortured/killed dozens of cats to seventeen years in prison, and the city’s relatively new “Animal Abuse Registry”, which - like a sex offender - forces anyone convicted of abuse of animal to register w/ the state.

New Jersey appears to have attempted to enact similar legislation but, at present, nothing seems to have passed, as evident by one of the state’s most egregious offenders, the guy who was caught with sixty-seven puppies in a freezing cold van, recently being let off with a big fine and revoked license, but no jail time.

While it’s great that many cities are adopting new laws, wherein criminals are monitored post-offense, the lack of diligence, laws, political red tape, and, most importantly, human indifference, could be the difference in dozens, if not hundreds, of innocent animals losing their lives prior to an arrest. Case in point, aforementioned Chelsea Kennel Club. How many more animals will now suffer due to the city dragging its feet on the issue? It’s already been weeks, and the odds of these people miraculously turning over a new leaf are about as slim as your winning the Powerball jackpot tomorrow.