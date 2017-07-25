In The Age of Instagram

Explode Your Following by Keeping It Real

Instagram is one of the fastest growing social media platforms out there. No longer is it just for teenagers, fashion icons, lifestyle bloggers, and makeup artists. Now it is for any and everyone who can use images to build an audience, focus attention and sell products. If you own a business and aren’t on Instagram, you might want to rethink that strategy.

Instagram launched back in October of 2010 and it took until February of 2013 to reach their first 100 million users. That’s 2 years and 5 months to add the first 100 million users. In March of 2014 it hit 200 million. That’s 1 year and one month to add another 100 million users. After that Instagram was adding another 100 million users roughly every 9 months until December of 2016 when it announced it had hit 600 million, which meant that last 100 million took only 6 months to add. In April of 2017 Instagram hit the 700 million mark, adding 100 million users in just 4 months. (All of these stats according to this article on The Verge)

So if you have an Instagram account but have just been using it to share images of pets or what you eat every day, you may be wondering what it takes to get 10k Instagram followers for your own account. What about 100k? Or even 1 million? Rachel Bell knows. She also knows what NOT to do.

The first thing Rachel told me not to do is don’t try to game the system. Instagram doesn’t want you to schedule posts from third party services. Just take the time and post yourself. She also suggests not using the follow/unfollow tactic of following lots of random people in the hopes they will follow you back, and then unfollow them as soon as they follow you. Some people have made this strategy work to build to up the number of their followers, but it is unlikely that they will be engaged followers or the right followers that you want when you monetize your Instagram account. Instead Rachel focuses on studying successful accounts within your niche, look at the their hashtags and the composition of their posts that get the most engagement. Researching the hashtags and figuring out what kinds of posts the followers within your niche respond to most may seem time consuming, but Rachel assures me that this is a front loaded activity and once you start getting these elements right, your following will really blow up!