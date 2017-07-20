In the Deliberately Domestic "While I Was Waiting" Mohammad Al Attar Shows Us Syria Today

Since it’s not every day a New York City stage is host to a Syrian playwright and a Syrian director commenting on conditions in their war-afflicted country—particularly in the Damascus municipality know as Mezzeh—Mohammad Al Attar’s While I Was Waiting, part of the current 2017 Lincoln Center Festival, demands immediate attention. Of course it does, when Syria is grabbing new headlines even as this review is read.

Here’s a sturdy play that gets at the macrocosmic breadth of a horrifying situation with no end in sight by going extremely microcosmic and thereby earning the attention accorded it.

While I Was Waiting is so microcosmic that it takes place in the mind of Taim (Mohammad Alrefai). The victim of a brutal beating, Taim is seen first in a coma and occupying a hospital bed, but he quickly rises from it to introduce himself to the audience at a downstage microphone and explain, but only somewhat, how he came to be in his current state.

Perhaps I missed something in the text (Arabic is spoken, with English subtitles), but it was unclear to me whether Taim was pulled from his car in 2015 and severely beaten due to an unsettled drug deal or as the outcome of a film he’s been videoing on the uprising. Possibly, he’s languishing for both reasons.

As he speaks—often alongside his seemingly comatose friend Omar (Mustafa Kur)—he also recounts interactions he witnesses from his hospital perch. These are scenes carried on between and among his mother Amal (Hanan Chkir), now-living-in Beirut sister Nada (Nanda Mohammad), girlfriend Salma (Reham Kassar) and guitar-playing best friend Osama (Mohammad Alrashi).

Actually, Taim doesn’t actually describe those often-contentious sequences. He watches them play out before him. That is, some of them occur in his hospital room during visits. Others take place in different settings. Yes, it’s puzzling that the out-of-it Taim would have any way of witnessing these heated discussions no matter what physical shape he’s in.

But perhaps that query is just a reviewer being too literal. Perhaps they were reported to the silent fellow after they occurred. Perhaps in his coma, Taim has been accorded super-normal powers of sight. Who can say?

In the 105-minute work, few, if any, of the family bouts are surprisingly out of the ordinary—Amal and Hanan face off across Taim’s supine body, Nada and Osama almost have steamy sex as a reaction to their shared distress. The confrontations, though well written, don’t lift the drama to an impressively higher dramaturgical level.

What the play certainly does is reaffirm the axiom that all plays are political. Certainly, this family, living in political turmoil, is in that compromised situation. The intramural problems are compounded by their inchoate surroundings. More blatantly, of course, Taim’s filming is an activist act, which also serves as a metaphor for Al Attar playwriting. Not incidentally, Al Attar, who’s presented his plays in many countries, now lives in Berlin.

Director Alrefai is unabashedly up-to-date technologically, making much of Reem Al Ghazzi’s projections—many meant to be excerpts from Taim’s videos. Bissane Al Charif has designed a two-tier Erector Set of a set. Samer Saem Eldahr provides original music that might be called Middle-Easter fusion. At one point Taim and Omar stand at one microphone singing something that may be a Top 40 Syrian tune. It could surely pass for one. Osama plays a melody that may be courtesy of Antonio Carlos Jobim.