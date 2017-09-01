In the Face of Adversity and the Possibility for Change.

1.Sofia, you are Swedish, but of Bangladeshi origins. How did that come about?

I was born in Bangladesh and was at the age of 2 abandoned and left at an orphanage. I stayed there for 6 months and lived on rice and milk. I was later put on an airplane going from Bangladesh to Sweden, all by myself. I was adopted by a Swedish couple in a small town called Ludvika, a town of 25 000 inhabitants. My Swedish father told me that when the flight attendant asked everyone to sit down in their sits I kept standing up. That has since then become my metaphor. I keep standing up for what I believe in, listen to my inner voice and follow my passion.

2.How did being different to other kids affect your life and attitudes?

Had the rest of my childhood story been happily ever after, my life could have been very different. When growing up in Ludvika, everyone knew who I was whether I wanted it or not. I was the adopted girl who looked different. At home, I didn’t receive the support and help that I needed to feel safe and become a confident girl, and I was often told not to be so strong-willed and determined. I managed my sense of home exclusion on my own, and my early teens were characterized by a feeling of being omitted and I lacked a sense of identity. When it got tough at home I went for a run. Running became my sanctuary and was my first encounter with the fact that emotions and physical activity had a clear connection. This became a starting point for me and I learned that I wanted more from my future.

I was not supported and several dreams were broken. I faced many challenges, small and big, that others couldn’t imagine. I learnt how to build myself up, created my own mindset and become stronger spiritually and emotionally. I have learnt how to stand alone without support. I have become more forward and started to take initiative. I understood that I can’t take anything for granted and I have to make things come to me. Many people will not support you automatically because of lacking knowledge, jealousy, and many other reasons. I have had to deal with other peoples limited minds. In some cases that did hold me back. But after a while my strong will helped me to overcome those challenges. I learnt that

dreams could be broken down into small steps, which made them achievable. With some innovation and a creative mind, almost anything could be done. I started to take control of my own future. One dream after another was coming into the light, step by step.

3.How did you get to the United States?

My dream was to become an exchange student in the United States. I heard my sister’s friend’s story about her going to USA as an exchange student. If she could do it, then I could do it. I didn´t not have enough money myself and neither did my parents. First, I didn’t know how to make this dream come true. I invented several ideas on how to earn money so my dream could come true. During the summer, I worked extra at my parent’s company. I sold my old bicycle, grew some plats and sold them and so on. I financed my exchange student program in Texas all on my own. The exchange program would be the first time I spoke in front of an international audience. With my dark appearance lit up by the traditional Lucia crown, a headband of lighted candles, I spoke about Sweden and the tradition of December 13 called Lucia. Even at this time I stood out from the crowd, since Lucia by tradition is blond.

4.You have a background as a health professional. How has that helped in what you do?

My medical background will help me to point out what the key problems are, and what the person or workplace are dealing with. Also, I can differentiate, which is more related to physical, emotional or work/- environment. I can share facts, give you inspiration, enlighten you by using myself as the leading example and use my storytelling in my speech. I hold workshops or do individual coaching. I can guide you to a more direct strategy which you will be able to apply. Instead of going around and being lost while asking for advice, I will save you both time and money.

With over 20 years of experience as a consultant in healthcare, Sofia Nordgren has gotten insight from hundreds of work environments and has experienced firsthand how lacking routines, unstructured systems and failing communication effects the employees and the CEO. With a medical education in her toolbox, speaker and coach Sofia teaches CEOs hands on methods in how to increase performance and create a working environment that helps CEOs and their employees to reach their full potential and generate better results. A good working environment increases productivity and motivation, and creates a lasting health for everyone. But it has to start at the top. Since the CEO is the foundation in an organization, it is essential for CEOs’ to have the right tools on how they can manage their own health, and as a result, incorporate this in the organization.

Because of my history I has the ability to relate to individuals who because of their work environment are exhausted and near sickness. What I teach about is based on the combination of my medical background and the real-life experiences which creates a holistic approach. Today Sofia is a product of her own system.

5. What common characteristics have you found in the companies which ask for your help?

The common characteristics of my customs are several. Poor and stressful work environments, lacking routines, high sick leaves, low energy of the staff, low motivation, poor time management, low engagement and employees or CEOs being at the wrong position or without a passion.

Increased productivity, less absence, more motivation and better well being. It may sound too good to be true, but that is what I believe in. We are all the same, we want to feel good physically and mentally and no one wants to be sick. As a CEO or leader, it can be hard to get the support you need when your own health, motivation or commitment isn’t on top.

A CEO has a big responsibility regarding the employee’s work environment and is expected to be supporting and engaged. But every so often the CEO’s working environment is forgotten. A CEO who shuts her or himself in the office or cubicle, or is mentally ascent has a direct impact on the employees and the leadership. By shifting focus to a holistic approach on health, both CEO’s and employees can increase productivity, have less absence due to sickness, be more motivated and obtain a lasting health.

6. You created a system and strategy for helping others. What motivated you?

My vision is a world full of happy businesses and CEOs, and employees and individuals who live according to their passion and dreams. We are healthy and have the tools for sustaining a lasting health. We are loving, energized and generous to each other.

7.Do you have a coach or coaches and how do they help you?

I have had different coaches through the years who have helped me to overcome my doubts, fears, face and helped me to find different solutions when different challenges have occurred. They have helped me to keep a positive mind-set, set clear goals, find shortcuts within marketing, how to find customers, how to stay healthy and how to be motivated and energized. They have also helped me to prioritize and manage my time. They made me find my passion, develop my dreams and reach them one by one.

8. Tell me about the Stockholm Comedy Club!