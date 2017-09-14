In the Future, Everyone Will Learn to Code

Christian Diemers developed a vision of the future from his work while attending the Technical University of Munich. This vision has taken him to the 2017 World Finals of the Imagine Cup, the world’s premier innovation and technology competition. Christian sees real value in the different working styles he encounters, sharing ideas with friends around the world.

His Imagine Cup project, Koicode, is a web-based platform that provides visual scripting and code visualization for beginners. It features a complete visualization process for computer programs and the possibility to create methods with a visual scripting tool. As Christian says, coding is the future. Everyone needs to learn coding and computer science. Koicode helps people learn programming in an intuitive way, giving them the skills to create their own innovations.

About Christian Diemers:

Christian Diemers is currently studying Informatics: Games Engineering at the Technical University of Munich. In addition to his studies, he enjoys organizing events and meetups about new technologies. Christian’s project, Koicode, was an entry in the 2017 World finals of the Imagine Cup.

