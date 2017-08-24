In The Heart of Soho NYC Tech Start-Up Entrepreneurs Have a Community

Collaboration, incubation, and inspiration with a New York groove, this is what is coming out of Soho NYC these days. The spirit of the artistic creativity, that many thought died more than a decade ago because of gentrification and urban renewal, is still very much alive. It is just taking a different form these days.

The Tech Start-up Entrepreneur Reigns Supreme In Modern Day Soho

Soho is part of the now booming and famous “Silicon Alley” which is partly responsible for attracting $7.3 billion in venture capital investment in 2015 alone. The boom of tech start-ups in Soho have been primarily in the high tech industries including the Internet, new media, telecommunications, digital media, software development, game design, financial technology (fintech), etc. . With this boom, what has emerged is a true community of tech entrepreneur collaboration. Imagine being able to bottle this community and drink from it daily... Enter creative space coworking of Soho

What is Creative Space Coworking?

Sharing Creative Space...

“Sharing Creative Space”... This is the mantra of an innovative coworking company called Cubico. The focus in this “mantra” is creativity and sharing. Cubico is a space where like minded start-up, tech entrpreneurs come to collaborate and feed off of each other’s creativity and energy in a beautiful, cooperative symphony of value creation.

Traditional office space can be a drain on precious cash-flow for start-up companies, especially in the heart of New York. Most landlords and commercial real estate firms demand 2-3 year lease terms, personal guarantees and credit checks. For a struggling, boot-strapped start-up, this kind of “old school” office space leasing model is nearly impossible and a huge turn off. Companies who are looking to grow are always looking to avoid extra liabilities and a traditional office space lease is definitely an extra liability that is no longer necessary.

Preserve Cash Flow and Increase Collaboration with Cubico of Soho

Cubico is located in a beautiful gleaming white six-story structure in the heart of the Soho cast-iron district at 433 broadway.

Cubico has been a project “15 years in the making” according to its’ founder and CEO Edan Abehsera. Before the modern structure went up, the odd hexagon shaped building that housed the “Franklin National Bank” stood for 30 years at 433 Broadway.

It is an interesting historical perspective when one pauses and takes note. Cubico, and all of its’ collaborating tech entrepreneurs are responsible for generating an estimated $1.5 million a week in “new money” from pure creation. This is all done in a spot where a legacy, old school bank stored and money changed, at best estimates, less than that in “old money” in a whole month. It’s the same physical space. I would say Cubico has definitely been able to optimize and upgrade the value creation in the physical space of 433 Broadway in SoHo NYC...

This is the power of “Sharing Creative Space”... This has got to be a good thing. Would you not agree?

