Visiting Home

Home is the place where I was born and raised, Philadelphia. Home is also the place where I live today, Scottsdale. I’ve moved more times than I care to count but Philadelphia will always be my first home. This weekend I went back there. Usually, I bop and out of Philly having no time or energy to enjoy the neighborhood. This trip was different because there was no formal reason for the visit. The purpose of this visit was to spend time with the new man in my life who is also from Philly.

I am an “in the moment kind of person” so visiting the past and being “in the moment” became both uncomfortable and confusing for me at times. There were moments when I found myself in a place that invoked a happy warm feeling in the pit of my stomach and a wave of sadness in my soul at the same time. It was like walking through a time machine and seeing people and things that are no longer exist.

I went to the super market near the place where I lived and was smacked in the face with visions of my now deceased ex- mother n law in her 80’s looking cute wearing skin-tight leggings and sneakers. I had another flashback of my departed father wearing his favorite hat (a tan Jeff), smoking a cigarette while waiting outside of that same store as I shopped for his dinner. My heart smiled at the thought of them and sank just as fast as I remembered that I won’t see them again. In that same moment I looked over at my new friend realizing the joy of the moment. Life is forever changing, although I don’t know what tomorrow holds I do know the joy of the moment and “in the moment” (with this new man in my life), I have a warm fuzzy loving feeling in my soul. Just think I almost missed out on the joy of the moment, feeling sad about the past.

People have come and gone and I’ve grown and evolved and I guess I am still evolving and growing. One thing for sure, I’m not complaining. I love to remember the past and I’m learning as I continue to grow how to put the past it in its rightful place, a place to be visited on occasion. And just as much as I respect the past it is important that I become in sync with “the moment”. As it goes its course it will either progresses to something not so temporal or fades away.