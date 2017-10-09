In the New Blade Runner, Asians Are Not the Corrupting Force

The new film Blade Runner 2049 is magnificent albeit doomed at the box office. It is already enjoying acclaim not usually offered a sequel much less a science fiction movie. Among its achievements is a subtle retconning of the racial narrative of the original. (This reflection contains no spoilers.) “Retconning” is the portmanteau term coined by comic book aficionados for “retroactive continuity” adjustments, such as when the X-Men revised its universe through time travel or Arthur Conan Doyle resurrected Sherlock Holmes following Reichenbach Falls. (If you care to debate these matters, a “retcon” is less complete than a “reboot.”)

I love the neo-noir Blade Runner. Others do too. I saw the theatrical release, which hardly anybody did, as a high school student when it premiered in 1982, and then the “Director’s Cut” a decade after, the version sans voiceover which hinted that Rick Deckard himself was another replicant. The later versions corrected the continuity, e.g., the number of replicants running free. I was given as a gift the “ultimate” collector’s box set with the chrome unicorn and the toy car. I could recite Roy Batty’s soliloquy in the rain, discovering his humanity as he dies. I have wanted one of those cosplay trench coats with the double button collar that Harrison Ford wears. I wonder how I would do if administered the Voight-Kampff test.

Yet something did not quite sit well from the get-go. Commentators saw it right away. The dystopian future of earth, compared with off-world colonies, was as thrilling as it was awful. Syd Mead envisioned our present. Since then, every cyberpunk trip has been derivative. Among the aspects of the debasement of society, with the continual rain falling on Los Angeles, was the Asian influence over the decaying sprawl. The giant hypnotic billboard with the Japanese woman was only the most obvious representation of this takeover, above the faceless crowd scurrying across the street, speaking an urban argot (apparently more Eastern European, specifically Hungarian, than anything else). As in the antebellum South, the goal of those who escape is to travel North.

But the overarching message is that Asia is anathema. The theme of conflict across the Pacific Ocean has been a touchstone since SF speculative writing was invented as a genre, Yellow Peril as exemplified by Fu Manchu trying to conquer the cosmos. The time when the first movie was released also was the apex of anxiety about Japan Inc., the fear of an economic Pearl Harbor. As with the inclusion of corporate logos such as for Pan Am airlines, the international brand long defunct in our reality, the prediction that Japan would rule California has proven inaccurate. A contemporary remake would cast China in the role of the hegemon, the Middle Kingdom having succeeded the Land of the Rising Sun in the classic depiction of ascent of the Oriental over the Occidental. (Blade Runner is not alone. The Aliens series, also originated by Ridley Scott, displays the same dread. The company, which wishes to harvest the monster, has a Jewish representative in the second installment and is revealed to be Asian in the third.)

The antagonism is as color coded as in boxing matches featuring a “great white hope.” In a duel between two genetically engineered fighting men, the Caucasian model is defeated by the Asian model. Although abandoned on a trash heap, he comes back a hero to confront the newer, smarter, stronger replacement. The upgraded Asian is more obedient too. The symbolism of racial rivalry is so simple it requires no interpretation. The battle is between generations. The older Caucasian is superseded by the younger Asian. The threat is the same as justified the Chinese Exclusion Act. The Asian, machine like, seems to be unstoppable. He has no emotion. He is too good to be good. He does his job.

Now the latest entry in what appears to be intended as a series alters the racial dynamics significantly. It poses questions, which it does not answer, to its credit, about the morality of drawing a line between human beings and their artificial counterparts manufactured with the motto of “more human than human”, including not only replicants but perhaps holographic projections capable of momentarily inhabiting a body. The nominal villain, Niander Wallace, played by Jared Leto with no visible pupils in his eyes, declares that every civilization has been built by a disposable workforce — and on their backs. His problem with such exploitation is not the ethics of slavery but the demands of production.

Skin remains relevant. The slur for replicants is “skinjob.” Our archaic division by blood into ethnic groups, however, has no continuing relevance in this context. It is as obsolete as it once was dangerous and foolish, rendering any objection to the positioning of Asians immaterial, since the persecution of the replicants is naked and undisguised. They are to be “retired,” meaning killed, by the title character, police officers who themselves, if there were any doubt, are consigned to the same category of existence.

Blade Runner 2049, like its precursor, presents a fully-realized environment, with an art design so complete it compels our attention. Even more than its antecedent, it sustains suspense. Director Denis Villeneuve already demonstrated his mastery of pacing in Prisoners, Sicaro, and Arrival — the last applauded with the same enthusiasm as this outing, as a thinking person’s exploration of what would happen if aliens from space landed on our planet. (Arrival contributed to Blade Runner 2049.) He begins in medias res, as the story is underway, without explication. We have to figure it out for ourselves. Unlike Ridley Scott, whose style cannot be faulted but whose insensitivity about “whitewashing” can, Villeneuve, as a member of the Quebecois linguistic minority, exhibits empathy for those who yearn to belong but cannot. He “gets it.” Replicants are an analogue, a stand-in; they are denied a soul.

Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 are in truth movies about the past, collective and individual. They invite us to consider our identities. These inquiries are existential and essential. Are we defined by our memories? Are we capable of imagining more? Does our concept of equality extend beyond ourselves?