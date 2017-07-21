In the Presence of my Mother: Overcoming Trauma

She slammed her fists against my window. Her screams leaked through my window screens. I grabbed my garbage and headed outside prepared to fight the usual battle of words. She overpowered my voice with the volume of her own. I asked her why and she said, “I have to over talk you.”

I wonder why she feels it necessary to over talk me…

I am yelled at for forgetting, not being perfect, and not being enough. In the same breath, praised for being the best daughter she could ask for. For the last 25 years, my mother’s conflicting comments on my character has confused me; am I worth it or am I not?

Of one thing I am convinced: in the presence of my mother I need to defend not only my choices but also my right to make them as an independent woman. Yet I am tempted and usually shrink when her voice commands, “bitch be humble, bitch sit down.”

When she screams at me I shatter like a glass bottle dropped from a three-story home and shame washes over me like a cold sweat during a nightmare. These moments make up the majority of our relationship and in these moments she is my nightmare, an active threat to my autonomy and joy, and ultimately the monster I am trying to escape within myself.

Public verbal humiliation has lead to constant physical beatings inflicted on me by me. I usually wake up with all of my black girl magic splattered on the pillow next to me. Bruises decorate my skull and legs from the beatings inflicted on myself the night before.

I’m wounded because I’ve fought a battle with my mother for years, and while I’m still with her all I have a bathtub full of shame and salt water tears to heal or tend to my wounds in.

In writing this I am declaring again that I understand and accept the pain I feel, that I will not stay in this pain, that I will get help, and that I will not submit to anyone’s abusive treatment of me.

Someone once said, you cannot heal in the place that you’ve been hurt. So I am planning my way out. I refuse to die here in a bed of expelled magic, bruises, and blood. I am getting out and you can too.

- Jessica Danielle