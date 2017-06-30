In Trump's Sick Fantasies Mika Brzezinski and Megyn Kelly Bleed

It started, you will recall, with Megyn Kelly. “You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals...’ Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect President?” she famously asked Donald Trump in the first Republican Presidential debate of August 2015.

Trump, of course, had no answer. “I think the big problem this country has is being politically correct,” he smugly replied. The audience cheered.

The next day, Trump told CNN’s Don Lemon what he didn’t have the balls to tell Kelly to her face: “I just don’t respect her as a journalist. I have no respect for her...I think she’s highly overrated...She gets out and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions. And, you know, you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.” Trump later explained in a tweet that by “her wherever” he meant “her nose.” Whatever. Be it from her nose or her pussy, Trump saw blood, Megyn Kelly’s blood.

That was almost a decade after Trump, three months shy of his 60th birthday with his 24-year old daughter wearing a mini-skirt at his side, told the women on The View,“ If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” Everyone laughed. “Who are you, Woody Allen?” Joy Behar quipped. “That’s very good,” Trump replied. Never mind that Soon-Yi Previn, married to Woody Allen now for nearly two decades, is not his daughter. They had sex. That was the salient thing to Trump. Of course, it was “very good.”

About six months earlier, unbeknownst to him at the time, Trump’s repugnant pussy-grabbing remarks were recorded in the Access Hollywood bus. When the shocking audio was released a month before the 2016 presidential election, it seemed that Trump’s fate as a loser was sealed. But in a diseased patriarchy, expressing hateful views toward women does not disqualify a candidate. Large numbers of women actually defended Trump and still do, which is nothing short of heartbreaking, as when an abused wife passionately defends the man who promised her happiness, yet does nothing but humiliate and objectify her.

Now Trump has a repulsive vision of MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski "bleeding badly from a facelift,” he said in a tweet inspired by her criticizing his presidency. Imagine the response of Republicans, those stalwart monitors of Christian and family values, if Barack Obama had said such a vile thing about Laura Ingraham or Monica Crowley or Ann Coulter.

When Trump verbally assaults women who threaten him, he imagines them bleeding and badly injured, or in a severely weakened state. In these grotesque inner visions, he sees strong, intelligent and beautiful women as weak, stupid and/or vicious and horrifically ugly. Such is the defensive and diseased automatic pyshic response from a man trapped in a nightmarish adolescence, a man completely disassociated and alienated from the feminine. It follows naturally then that Trump doesn’t give a damn about the environment, or caring for the disadvantaged, or the arts for that matter. To him, all of that is the province of women.

To individuate a man must nourish the soul. That requires forging a relationship with the inner Feminine. Trump has zero nterest or capacity for that. As a result, we all suffer his astonishing shallowness.