A short answer would be no, for many, on the question of whether there is a new era of marketing. These are all those who are mostly dealing with marketing in the United States and which industry turns billions of dollars a year.

But when writing this post, in order to get to know the readership as well as when composing its composition, I had to exclusively stick to the facts and actual conditions in the field of Marketing in general, and especially the Marketing in the world, not only in the United States.

In the composition of the post there is a huge gratitude to SGM SEO Marketing Agency led by one of the leading marketing experts Blazho Gjorgiev for Europe and the United States in the part of SEO as well as Internet Marketing for the given guidelines, tips and quotations for the field of marketing in this post for which I think the wider public will be very interested.

Someone will ask why marketing in the world and not only in the US?

Because it is clear that the Internet today can be the main tool for everything, literally for all, by obtaining information through the domination of Google ,until their manipulation and placement of the public for any purpose and purpose until the overthrow of the Government and existing modes.

Here are two obvious examples that should not be forgotten as Blazho Gjorgiev from SGM SEO Marketing Agency points out.

The first example is the launch of the so-called Arab Spring and the consequences of which are common to all of them.

The second example is the loss of US presidential elections by Democratic Representative Hillary Clinton versus the current already President of the United States - Donald Trump over the so-called Fake News.

Hillary Clinton in several appearances publicly stated she lost the election because of the multiple actions of young Internet enthusiasts from Macedonia, more precisely from the city of Veles, on the side of which were formed several web portals through which false news was posted to a target group in the US precisely during the elections.

It has already been written for this in more prominent newspapers in the United States.

These events, as known, need to be further analyzed, examined and finalized by government bodies that can confirm the statements of those involved in the events or refuse them, according to marketing expert Blazho Gjorgiev.

In this post we don’t accept or deny any statement but give our valuable comment of what already happened and what is effect of the marketing model applied.

According to the interlocutor Blazho Gjorgiev, ".. this clearly indicates that the so-called “marketing farming” is a new marketing phenomenon/model that is not known to them in the United States, and probably in the rest of the world."

Furthermore, the interlocutor states that Marketing Farming is a new Model of Marketing that in a short time and incomparably little money is posting, we repeatedly achieve incomparable results.

Only for clarifying ,the launch of the Arab Spring initiators cost several tens of thousands of dollars and timing for several months and several government regimes fell.

About the same amount of Google paid for bombing announcements of false portals that attracted readers from the United States during the presidential election.

Where is the ratio of the results invested in the US Presidential Elections in the Digital Industry, and in particular Marketing measured in millions of dollars by some US marketing agencies versus the action taken by several young Internet enthusiasts in order to earn an extra amount of living.

According marketing expert Blazho Gjorgiev is the result of a new way of marketing that came about following changes that Google and Facebook have been known to change or alter the algorithms and introduced them to clean spam from their networks.

But neither Google nor Facebook managed to suppress the consequences of such actions by individuals when speaking about American soil.

Germany in order not to face the same challenges has been preventively threatened through the instruments of the European Commission mostly on Facebook to wipe out thousands of parties known as Fan Pages or Groups that disinform and all this happened on the “eve” of the elections in Germany.

If existing marketing agencies not only in the United States but also in Europe do not adapt to the changes, they will face many difficulties, since the biggest IT giants Google and Facebook are leading their own commercial policy that is not in line with the goals of the business marketing sector promoted through Marketing agencies.

For now, although Google is making huge efforts to eradicate false information as well as spam, it's not good enough for now.

The latest trend according to expert Blazho Gjorgiev is that the biggest marketing magnates in the US do not try to invest more effort in order to build a new Marketing Model in light of the latest changes that are actually introduced by Google and Facebook, but refer to the multimillion-dollar a market in China where they are replacing the standard marketing models and still earning huge sums of money.