Inaugural Gala at the John Anson Ford Theatre

Photo ©Timothy Norris, courtesy of Ford Theatres.

The inaugural gala for the newly renovated John Anson Ford theater was held on July 15th , featuring a dynamic performance by dancer Savion Glover and the musicians of Dance Candy. The Ford, which began its life in 1920 as a wooden theater nestled in a 32-acre regional park, has had many incarnations. When a fire destroyed the original theater, it was reconstructed out of poured concrete and designed by architect William Lee Woollett to resemble the gates of ancient Jerusalem.

The amphitheater was used intermittently over the next decades until the efforts of community supporters, notably Supervisor Ed Edelman, who obtained county funding for initial improvements, and Supervisor Zev Yaraslovsky, who secured funding for the latest renovation, brought the vision of a fully realized theater into reality. Plans for the current renovation began in 2008, led by architect Brenda Levin, whose projects have included renovations of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, the Bradbury buildings, Grand Central and Chapman markets, the Wiltern Theater, Los Angeles City Hall and the Griffith Observatory.

The $72 million renovation, which was begun in 2013, included construction of a raised terrace (named for Supervisor Yaraslovsky), kitchen and office areas, a new sound wall at the rear of the amphitheatre, as well as improvements to the sound and lighting systems and other infrastructure upgrades. Crucial to the renovation was the landscape design, which was created by landscape architect Mia Levin. The design features a newly constructed landscape behind the stage which includes mature trees as well as a series of plantings that will continue to grow. The landscape backdrop provides the Ford with a unique amphitheater setting.