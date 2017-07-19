Inbox Insanity: How To Tame It Then Maintain It

Imagine hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of emails in your inbox…

If you’re like most overwhelmed entrepreneurs, you don’t have to imagine much. Your reality is you have a severely overflowing inbox right now. According to research by the Radicati Group, Inc., you’re not alone. Business email users receive and send more than 44,000 emails per year! As a direct result of receiving so many emails yet not deciding how to act upon them, you likely lose emails, information, and business opportunities. Such costly mistakes happen to well-meaning entrepreneurs who are overwhelmed and out of time.

An inbox full of emails is the consequence of delayed decision making, not the sheer number of incoming emails. Failing to make timely decisions costs valuable time that could be put to better, more profitable use. You’re likely letting emails demand too much of your time because you’re checking your emails instead of processing them.

Checking emails frequently is a normal habit for most entrepreneurs but in an attempt to not miss anything, you are potentially missing everything! Checking email usually consists of scanning through emails and leaving many to deal with “later” or perhaps “cherry picking” which emails to respond to, and leaving the remaining ones for another time.

Processing emails, whereby you make a decision as to which action needs to be taken upon opening each email, is a much better use of your time. It results in a clean, organized inbox and enables you to maintain it long-term. Block out 20 minutes to an hour of uninterrupted time in your schedule to process emails once in the morning then again in the afternoon.

TIP: Turn off your email notifications. They just distract you and entice you to check your emails when you don’t have time to process them.

Choosing from the 5 Simple Email Decisions will help you make decisions quickly and efficiently. It will also help you create the habit of regularly processing emails. You will be able to eliminate the feeling of being overwhelmed and out of control and organize your inbox once and for all.

Before you begin properly processing your emails, you need to start fresh with a clean inbox. Here’s how:

5 Simple Steps To A Clean Inbox

Within your email account, create a temporary folder named To Process Move every email from your inbox to the To Process folder Block out time in your schedule daily to process 50-100 emails in the To Process folder and additionally block out time in your schedule daily to process all incoming emails Process every email in the To Process folder and your inbox during the times you’ve scheduled according to the 5 Simple Email Decisions Delete the To Process folder once it’s empty or once you have gone far enough back in time that the emails are useless

Once you’ve created a clean inbox, choose from these decisions to successfully process your emails:

5 Simple Email Decisions

1. Delete – Every email left in your inbox is a distraction. Also, if you never delete anything, you will have a difficult time finding important emails among the useless ones and waste valuable time attempting to.

TIP: Determine ahead of time what types of email MUST be saved/archived. This may be governed by the agencies that regulate your professional licenses, e.g., contractor, real estate, financial advisor.

2. Forward (Delegate) – If an email should be acted upon by another person, delegate it.

TIP: Create a “WFU” folder meaning Waiting For Follow-Up. BCC yourself when you forward an email you want someone else to act on. Each time you receive a BCC email from yourself, move it to the WFU folder. Once a week, review the WFU folder to ensure the other people have completed the tasks as requested. If not, follow up using your copy of the initial request.

3. Reply (Respond)/Then File or Delete – Once you’ve pulled the info you need from an email and replied to it, delete it instead of allowing it to sit in your inbox… forever.

4. File (Keep) – Utilize an organized filing structure that works for you.

TIPS:

Name folders numerically in the order your wish to view them, e.g., 01 – Clients, 02 – Prospective Clients, 03 – Past Clients. Otherwise, your folders will automatically arrange alphabetically, making ones you use frequently harder to find.

Utilize an email client such as Outlook that enables you to easily drag and drop emails into folders. Dropdown menus are inefficient!

Types of Folders:

* References (move to categorized file folders with sub-folders)

* To Read

If an email is of interest to you but not time-sensitive such as a newsletter or professional resource, don’t stop to read it. Instead, put emails of this nature in a folder named “To Read” then read them when you have proactively scheduled time to do so or when you have idle time.

* Someday/Maybe

If an email sparks your creative juices or contains a good idea you don’t want to forget, move it to a folder named “Someday/Maybe.” This will enable you to keep such emails for future reference without cluttering your inbox with emails you don’t have time to follow up on yet.

5. Schedule (Create Task) – Not every important email needs immediate attention. To ensure it gets done at a later time, however, schedule it in your calendar if it’s a time-specific task or add it to your task list if it’s not.

Commit to utilizing the 5 Simple Steps to Organize Your Inbox and 5 Simple Email Decisions consistently and they will become second nature to you in no time. You can organize your inbox and maintain it! You will see a day when your oldest email came in today! Put in the effort and you will significantly decrease the feeling of being overwhelmed every time you log in. Chaos over.