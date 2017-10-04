Inca Jungle Trail 5 Days

The 5-days Inca Jungle Trek to Machu Picchu isn’t just a hike. The packeage incorporates loads of history and adventure activities into the 5 days journey, starting in cusco picking you up from the airport and having a walking tour, visiting the main plazas, markets,streets an having a coffee break at the plaza de armas seeing the sunset with your personal guide. In route to Machu Picchu, you go mountain biking, whitewater rafting, and ziplining! The Inca Jungle Trek has been surging in popularity since it was first offered nearly 14 years ago. In fact, it’s now become the second most popular trek to get to Machu Picchu, only after the famous Inca Trail. The Jungle Trek was awesome!

The adventure activities is what caught our attention. If you are looking for a good experience with not a lot of people in a group for make more memorable your visit to this amazing place, definitely choose iTerra Peru, they have the best team for this journey. Many of the companies near to the main square are offering cheaper prices but remember that you get what you paid.

The service included everything during the 5 days: our Hotel in Cusco, transport from the airport, guide, the mountain biking, the whitewater rafting, the zip-lining, all of our buffet meals during the trek + 1 litter of gaytorade and snacks per day , four nights accommodation in private rooms, round bus tickets from AguasCalientes -Machu Picchu ,entrance to Machu Picchu, train back to Cusco .

The Jungle Trek must be one of the best value tours in all of South America, if not the world! because you have different ways to enjoy of Cusco city + jungle region and Machu Picchu just in 5 Days.