Note: This piece is a work of satire.

“If she weren’t my daughter....” commemorative statue

In the aftermath of his stunningly successful bid (the most successful bid of this type made by any US president ever) to ally himself with Nazis and White Supremacists, Donald J. Trump cemented his reputation as a man without morals by lamenting the loss of the “beautiful statues and monuments” commemorating an ignominious era in American history.

@realdonaldtrump tweeted: “The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

“They can, however, be incomparably replaced,” chuckles Mark Miword, associate producer of WSN Update, a real news infomercial debuting on Trump News. ”Donald J. Trump has just signed an executive order requiring that each statue of shame torn down in the name of equality and justice be replaced with a statue that commemorates a shame of equal or greater value.”

According to Miword, Trump has already commissioned Mikhail Angelovich to create several larger than life statues of iconic moments in the president’s first eight months: bowing to the King of Saudi Arabia, not shaking Angela Merkel’s hand, not letting go of Macron’s hand, pretending to drive a fire truck, pretending to drive a Mack truck, driving a golf cart, walking away from reporters, tweeting in his bathrobe and fondling Ivanka. “We will fill those empty pedestals just like we are filling all the empty cabinet positions here in Washington,” says Miword, “only more.”

For the first time since Trump was put in the White House, a plan has full bipartisan support though not necessarily for the same reasons. John Kelly hopes that posing for the sculptor will “rein Trump in...in a good way.” Top Republicans hope that this will give them a “well-earned break” from all the weak condemnations and apologist tweets they’ve been forced to churn out since January 20th. And Democrats feel hopeful that this wil enable the Mueller investigation to move forward without any further threats.