Inconsistent People are a Blessing

Well, I have one additional type to add to the list, but you don’t need to wait for a new year to eliminate them now:

#4 Inconsistent People

Maya Angelou, my treasured author (may God rest her soul), said a never ending statement of truth:

There is a lot to be said of inconsistent people, who often anger us. They often make promises, they don’t keep, and often are more about their presentation than their authenticity. They are what I call “you sure are pretty” folks. They are all about the photo op (opportunity), but not the “follow up” or the true work that is required.

They are showing you what they are and the true measure of their worth. Don’t get mad: thank them and take the appropriate actions based on what they show you.

If they have no substance, despite the “pretty picture” aka “presentation”, they have shown you their truth. If they don’t care or do not consider something a priority, if at all possible, don’t devote your time to the issue either. You should thank them because they are blatantly telling you, whether they realize it or not, that you should not invest in them. If you need a model, they are your go-to people. If you need substance, go elsewhere.

Actions, not words alone, will show you everything you need to know. It is up to you to make your decision, and proceed accordingly, once you have been shown the truth. Denial does not change facts.