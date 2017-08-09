Increase Your Chances of Making the Right Hire

Making a hire is no easy task. It’s often a multi-step process that involves filtering through applications, scheduling interviews (either in-person or remotely), and preparing some sort of sample assignment for the potential candidates. Not sure where to begin? Check out these seven tips for increasing your chances of making the perfect hire.

1) Write Better Job Descriptions

When you skimp on the job description posting, you’re going to reap the repercussions. Be as precise as you can when creating job postings, because not only will it help to weed out unqualified candidates, but it will also help to attract the best possible candidates. Remember, making a solid hire is a two-way street. While you’re providing a work opportunity for somebody, that somebody will also be providing (hopefully) top-quality work for you. Be clear about the type of candidate you’re looking for, including distinct job tasks, needed skills, and mandatory years of experience in your description.

2) Moderate Your Company’s Online Reviews

Almost every company now has profiles on various job review websites, including GlassDoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, Vault, Career Leak, and Monster. While you’re likely doing some online research on the potential interview candidates, they’re likely doing the same thing regarding the company. Serious candidates might lose interest in working for your company if too many bad reviews are showing up on these sites. The quick fix? Make sure you’re responding to each negative review with a thorough explanation, or at the very least, a brief reply that shows you’ve read the complaint and are in the process of addressing it. Don’t lose top candidates because of a subjective online reputation.

3) Ask for Referrals from Your Employees

No one knows your company better than the employees that already work there, and that includes knowing the skill level needed for a position, the amount of professionalism required, and the overall company culture. Employees are often connected to larger circles of friends who work in the same field, so why not go to them first to ask for any referrals? They’ll be able to gage whether their candidates will be a good fit for the company before they even come in for an interview. Current employees can also tell you if the candidate would be a good fit in the department, which becomes crucial for any positions that require collaboration and group projects.

4) Google Candidates and Check Social Media Profiles for Red Flags

You can find out a lot about anybody by doing a quick Google search of their name, including both their professional background and digital social presence. Obviously, if they have a personal website or a mention on any professional website, you’ll want to check that out to assess the quality of their work. However, in addition to that, make sure you check out their social media profiles to see if there are any major red flags. For example, have they talked poorly about a previous employer? Do they seem to have a negative attitude about work or the industry in which they’re in? Make sure you take the time to scope them out, as you’ll often learn more about a person’s presence from their social media platforms than from a cover letter.

5) Ask the Right Kinds of Questions During Interviews

The interview is your biggest opportunity to get to know a candidate, and there are things that will inevitably come through during an in-person or video interview that you just can’t get from a resume, cover letter, or referral. Not sure what to ask? You’ll want to cover lots of ground, including learning all about the candidate’s professional background, as well as getting a sense of what it is he or she is looking to get out of working for the company. Check out these lists of 40 Unique Questions for Any Position and What to Ask During a Remote Interview to get some interview ideas.

6) Assess Personality and Culture Fit

While having a perfect professional background and all of the professional skills to complete a job with aptitude is wonderful, making sure that your candidate also fits the company’s culture is just as important. After all, if your new employee keeps bumping heads with everyone else in the office, then it doesn’t really matter how experienced he or she is, it’s going to slow down the company’s productivity and make for a less than ideal work environment. Consider bringing heads of departments into the interview process to see if the candidate vibes with them, and pay special attention to whether or not the candidate is rubbing you the wrong way with his demeanor.

7) Run a Test Project

You should always try to work with a potential employee in some small test capacity before bringing him or her entirely onboard. Consider the third part of the hiring process (following the digital application and the interview) as a chance for you to test your candidate’s skills and communication level by giving a sample assignment with a hard deadline. Sometimes people can talk shop without really even knowing what they’re doing, so running a test project will put to rest any worries you have about your candidate not being fit for the position (as well as serving as a deal breaker if the assignment isn’t done well or turned in on time).