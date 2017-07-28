Increase Your Home’s Value: Tips for Carrying Out a Top Quality Home Improvement Project

Carrying out a home improvement project can be overwhelming depending on the nature and extent of the project. They can range from changing your sink taps to a complete home design overhaul. Whatever the case, the ultimate objective of carrying out these projects is to make your property more visually pleasant and functional while adding value to the home, monetary and otherwise.

There will be so much to think about. It wouldn’t be surprising if you forgot some vital aspects of the project or worse, went about it the wrong way. If you are completely lost in the process of carrying out a home improvement, consider these tips to help you maintain focus and give you direction while doing a home improvement.

1. Do your homework first

You will be doing yourself and your legal standing a disservice if you do not first check if you require a permit from any regulatory body to be able to carry out your home improvement.You do not want to be forced to take down any building alterations after completion or billed by the relevant regulatory bodies for the home changes made.

Also, pay mind to your insurance. Will any of the alterations you carry out affect your policy in anyway, perhaps by increasing the value of your home for instance? Make sure to update your status so that you are fully covered.

Everybody has neighbors – unless you are Mark Cuban, Larry Ellison or Bill Gates. If your home improvement project is going to cause your neighbors any form of disruption, it is wise to let them know of your plans and get their OK before you go ahead. Also, keep them updated on progress.

2. Consider “DIY-able” tasks

It is a home improvement project and you want it to look its best at the end. This usually means that you will be compelled to bring in a professional to handle every single task. However, unless you have the budget to pay for all these services, it would not hurt to look through and identify certain tasks that you can do yourself to cut down your budget cost.

It could be a simple landscaping task like planting a tree to provide shade in the backyard, to mowing your lawn, replacing worn out carpets, simple paint jobs etc. You can save a ton of money when you handle these tasks yourself or at the worst, hire a trusted but cheaper service to handle it. Once the tasks start to get more complex like fire resistant painting or cleaning your chimney, it is better to seek a professional.

3. Seek out a trusted service professional

I made this mistake some years back, when I decided to do a kitchen remodel. I was so swamped with work, I couldn’t afford time for anything else. In my haste to get back to work, I hired the first remodeling contractor I saw online. Well, long story short, three weeks and a few thousand dollars later, I was suing the company for fraud and impersonation.

You do not have to learn your lesson the hard way like I did. Do not just jump on Craigslist and hire the first person or firm you see on there. Conduct anextensive background check on anybody or service company you want to hire for the project by asking all the relevant questions.

How long has the company been in business? Do the relevant building and regulatory bodies license them? What is the public perception of this company? What do their former clients think of them?

You can get all the necessary information you need by carrying out extensive online research on them. If you do not already have a handyman or a service company in mind, feel free to ask your colleagues, family members, friends or neighbors, you’ll most likely get relevant and actionable information from them.

4. Repairs, remodels and additions

Your home improvement project may involve repairs, remodeling, additions or a combination of any two or three. Before starting your project, you would already have a picture of what you want your home to look and feel like after you are done.

With that picture in mind, your project may only require repair work such as changing dead wash bowl taps, attending to plumbing problems, putting on new roofing sheets, etc. Maybe you want to change the entire interior and exterior décor theme of the house; you may need to change your flooring, rearrange the pieces in your rooms, upgrade the bathroom sinks, install a skylight etc.

Alternatively, maybe you find that the house has become too small to meet your family’s needs. Perhaps you have grown to a point where you need to knock down a wall to add in a new room for your growing children or maybe an office for yourself.

Whether repairs, additions or remodeling, make certain that things do not end up looking out of place both in the interior and exterior of your home as that can have unfavorable legal and monetary implications for you.

5. Energy efficiency and security

Consider a home improvement that can help you cut down on your energy costs while having a positive impact on your energy efficiency. Depending on your unique situation, it could be as simple as installing double glazed doors and windows, building an extremely efficient fireplace and adding insulators in lieu of putting in a new and extensive (and expensive) heating system.