Increase Your Influence With Austin Godsey's InstaFame Approach

“I believe influence is one of the MOST important abilities someone can have in a business or brand- if you don't have influence than why would people listen to you, let alone buy from you or join your journey...”

According to one of the hottest and most influential millennials of our time, Austin Godsey, concludes that the people who positions themselves in front of trends (before they become obvious to everyone ) such as Instagram become extremely wealthy and successful. With Instagram being the Top 3 Social Media platforms right behind Facebook and Youtube, it is projected to have over 1 Billion users by 2020. It is never too late to get into this “Influencer’s” space and take advantage of opportunities of a lifetime!

We sat down with Austin exclusively to discuss the power of influence that helped him generate near six figures per month nowadays after having a tumultuous start in business and 8 figure revenues in first year launches.

1. What do you think is the fascination of people being on Instagram? It seems like nowadays everyone is looking to become this "instagram influencer” or “instafamous."

Look, bottom line is that it's coded in our DNA and we are subconsciously programmed to want to be recognized and noticed. People love attention and it's natural to crave that affection by their community. I heard a quote once that said "Men will go too war for money, but will die for a ribbon." People are becoming more and more aware of the importance of becoming an influencer in today's day in age by recognizing the power and opportunities at hand.

2. Do you think it's "too late in the game" for all these new and upcoming people to participate in the IG world?

Nope! Absolutely, not! Traveling to 2nd and 3rd world countries, it’s crazy to see how many people still don't have smart phones. However, over the next couple of years we are going to see a ridiculous skyrocket increase of people who are using social media- especially Instagram. It’s convenient now that Facebook bought Instagram, which will now even further increase their reach. Instagram isn't going anywhere but up. Having said that...

“There is still SO much open field for people in niches to go dominate and have first movers advantage on the platform.”

Our final most fundamental question to Godsey was really an eye opener! We asked him: “What do you think Instagram is lacking in terms of people's content? What will make a profile pop out to an audience?”

He really deliver in depth. Grab your notebooks and pens because class is officially in session!

Austin know that while you can access all the PR, networks, traffic, followers, instafame, and shoutouts in the world --- all of it is irrelevant if you lack the "It" factor. He breaks down that a person’s success on Instagram and other social media platforms ultimately comes down to a couple of the following "it" factors:

1. Empathy. People don't want to always hear about how cool, popular, or great you are! They would rather hear about your f*ck ups, mistakes, failures, and humility. Everyone loves a great underdog story. How you messed up and learned from it! No one likes a person with an ego and it’s evident in marketing. There is a need of humility.

2. Value. Provide an INSANE amount of value in your niche. This is major! Often times, too many people don't even know their target audience or niche. Ask yourself this question: "What value am I adding to the world?"- If you're a comedian, musician, model, or entrepreneur, think about what value you are giving people through your work.

“Is it truly high quality or are you just posting to post? I see so many people trying to build a brand posting the dumbest things and it becomes questionable as to the reasoning behind it all. Think before you post!” - Austin Godsey; InstaFame CMO.

3. Authenticity. People can tell if you're fake. You can only hide behind the camera and phone for so long. People want authenticity and realness. The best thing you can be in this world is you. Embrace it because no one can duplicate that! Too many people try copying and being a 2.0 of other influencers. This approach won’t work for the long run. Fake it till you make it? More like “faith it till you make it.” Remember, people don't care about the money, cars, and clothes. They care about people being real, especially in a day in age where everyone is trying to put up a front. Warren Buffet put it best: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently.”

4. Depth > Width. Someone who has 500 followers can have more influence and a better brand than someone with 500,000 followers. It's not just about quantity, it's about quality. Too many people think it's about more followers, more likes, more comments, more views, and that's the game. Complete misconception! Don't just focus on width and more followers; focus on DEPTH.

5. Define Your Niche. If you are a luxury Instagram, you wouldn't post funny memes of cats. If you are a motivational quote Instagram, don't post stuff about exercising and health. Figure out who your target audience is and dominate that sector. Instagrams that target a niche do better than ones that are all over that place. General practitioners know a little about a lot of the body, but specialists know A LOT about ONE part of the body. That's why on average they make almost 6 times more income than a generalist. Bruce Lee once said "I don't fear the man who has practiced 10,000 different punches, I fear the man who has practiced 1 punch 10,000 times" Figure out what your niche is, preferably your STRENGTH and passion, and pursue that. Don't try and do something you have no knowledge of or don't really like just because you think it's cool.

“Triple down on your strengths and dominate that niche!”