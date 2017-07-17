Increasing Access for People of Color in a Threatened Nature

I recently sat at the beach on Sauvie Island in Oregon on a sunny, hot Sunday, admiring people kite surfing and wake boarding on Sturgeon Lake. Other people adorned the sandy beach, as dogs chased balls into the cold water. My daughter walked bare foot across the sand, filling buckets of water into a small green plastic pale as small waves crashed the shore from all of the activity in the water. And as I sat enjoying this interaction, I couldn’t help but wonder if this body of water was safe—if my daughter should be enjoying the feeling of lake water against her bare feet and still growing hands. I was frightened by my knowledge of the devastating pollution affecting our water sources with, 40 percent of rivers and 46 and lakes are polluted in America.

My immediate feeling while taking in the scene was how privileged I was to be able to enjoy this natural resource miles away from my home in Chicago. I wished other people in my family could experience this peaceful Sunday relaxing on floating vessels on a lake far away from city landscapes and problems.

It was empowering to be with three black friends, one from New York City who was walking through the wildlife areas of Sauvie Island taking photos of birds, rabbits, plants and other natural sites. I admired my daughter and my friend’s son ability to interact with the beach away from the video games, cell phones and other technology. I desired for every kid to have access to all of the natural beauty of the United States, but I also was saddened at the destruction of our resources, even in more danger with current policies.

I was reminded of the first time I took my daughter to the Pacific Ocean on Venice Beach. My daughter had dreamed of going to Southern California. Her dream was so deep that she hugged the palm trees at first sight of the tall swaying figures towering over her. On our trip, it was both of our first times gazing at the Pacific Ocean. Before we got to Venice Beach, we were told about litter that plagued the shores. Still under the sun, we found a patch of smooth sand next to the playful shores where Sanderlings made tiny footprints in the sand as my daughter and I played tag with the tides. I soon forgot about the litter: cigarettes, plastics, and other shiny man-made debris all over the shores. Instead, I became engulfed in the calming sounds of the wave movement in the ocean, becoming kid-like in the embraces of the sun shining on my feet that made footprints in the sand.

However, when will it come to a point when families can no longer enjoy the shores, either for its beauty or recreational? The Pacific Ocean is already plagued by The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, estimated to be twice the size of Texas. Portions of the colorful Great Barrier Reef in Australia have died due to overheated seawater in the north; the southern portion is being bleached and in danger of dying off as well, according the New York Times. According to the EPA, people can and do get ill from swimming in and consuming food from polluted waters.

In recent years, there has been a big push to increase access for people of color to National Parks, oceans, and other natural areas within the United States. I am often saddened at the degradation of some of the natural areas when we get there. Even some of the National Parks and Monuments are now threatened. I am also saddened by the disproportionately dispersed effects of water pollution and climate change experienced by people of color—the Flint, Michigan water crises being a glaring example of this.