08/28/2017 02:21 pm ET Updated 15 minutes ago

25 Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Destination Wedding Pics You've Got To See

You'll want to plan a trip to one of these breathtaking places ASAP.

By Kelsey Borresen

Junebug Weddings released their annual “Best of the Best Destination Photography” collection on Monday and the pictures do not disappoint.

Nico and Vinx Ferrara of The Ferros
The photo above, captured in The Dolomites in Italy, was one of 50 photos that made it into the 2017 collection. 

Wedding photographers from all around the world submitted 4,500 images for consideration. The Junebug team, along with five renowned photogs, whittled thousands of submissions down to just 50. 

The collection consists of a mixture of photos from weddings, elopements, engagements, proposals and other couples portrait sessions, Junebug told HuffPost. 

Check out 25 of our favorite images below. To see the complete collection, head over to Junebug Weddings. 

Award-Winning Engagement Pics
Kelsey Borresen Relationships Editor, HuffPost

