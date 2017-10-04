Incubating An Entrepreneur: Pixlee’s Kyle Wong on Starting a Business Right Out of Stanford

Kyle Wong, 27, is the CEO and co-founder of Pixlee, a visual marketing platform that helps brands sell with customer photos and videos. Born in 2012 out of a concept nurtured at Stanford University’s undergraduate tech incubator, the software company today works with more than 150 established and emerging brands. Pixlee’s software helps them showcase personal relationships with their most enthusiastic purchasers.

Pixlee works kind of like Wordpress; it makes it easy for the brands to keep the photo blog updated without a developer. The brands get permission rights to use the customer photos, text and videos, and by doing so, they establish a rapport with their customers, which drives sales. It’s easy and fast to implement. There’s even a Shopify plug-in.

Wong is credited in Silicon Valley circles with being one of the first entrepreneurs to understand how much potential content millennials produce on their cell phones. Those “real customer” testimonial snapshots offer extreme value to popular niche and established brands. They’re both authentic word-of-mouth marketing and social proof.

I recently sat down with this NFTE grad to learn more about how he got to where he is, and what he sees on the horizon.

Steve Mariotti: Tell me about your early life.

Kyle Wong: I was born in 1990, in Ravena, a little town of about 3,200, in upstate New York, about 15 miles south of Albany. My parents owned a Chinese restaurant. They defined success by repeat customers. They divorced when I was pretty young, and eventually my mother and I moved to Brooklyn where I attended a very large magnet school full of amazing people. Being brought up in New York taught me to take the initiative, to go out and ask for the things you need, and basically fend for yourself in many ways. But I think the repeat customer lesson really stuck with me. When Pixlee’s customers come back again and again, asking us to source content in a variety of ways for new projects, we know we have a pretty good business.

SM: Were there many Asian Americans in your schools growing up?

KW: Not many in Ravena; I was one of the the few Asian Americans there. We left when I was 11 because my mother wanted me to have a wider experience and a better education. There were lots of Asians Americans in Brooklyn. I think growing up in a small town really gave me a lot of perspective, however. I spend most of my time now in San Francisco and Brooklyn, both large cities with substantial Asian-American populations. My parents made tremendous sacrifices for me in my upbringing and they did that to give me the opportunity to do what I am now doing.

SM: You were involved in Brooklyn Tech’s Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s summer business camp. Can you tell us a little about that?

KW: My junior year in high school, I got involved. I was searching online for constructive things to do over the summer and stumbled upon it. They ran a two-week business camp program. Being a participant in that really helped change my thinking about making ownership a key path to a successful career.

SM: Tell me a little about applying and being accepted into Stanford. Did you plan on studying entrepreneurship?

KW: Brooklyn Tech is one of the largest high schools in New York city, with 5,000 or 6,000 students, and it’s very competitive – you have to take a test to get into it. The problem is when you apply to college, it’s hard to stand out. But I was fortunate enough to get into Stanford early action. I did not visit before I applied, and then I ended up going to college 3,000 miles away, on a campus almost like a resort. One of the reasons I wanted to go to Stanford was to learn from, and compete against, some of the best entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley. You are only as good as the people you surround yourself with; that’s the value of a Stanford.

SM: At what point in your Stanford journey did you decide, here’s what I want to do, here’s a problem and solution I want to pursue, and how did that ultimately lead you to where you are today?

KW: Part of the experience of attending Stanford is a lot of people in the tech industry visit and come to talk, giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, but also venture capitalists, lawyers and consultants, who have another interesting perspective on the industry. A lot of people working in the greater Palo Alto ecosystem are Stanford alumni. Anyway, I learned from growing up in New York not to be afraid of asking questions. I found that some of the most successful people in Silicon Valley are also incredibly approachable and if you have a unique perspective to share with them, they are more than happy to take some time to hear you out. My initial plan coming out of Stanford was to join a successful company, but then I reconnected with my co-founder, we had played basketball together in high school. We ended up starting Pixlee right out of college. We just bootstrapped the business ourselves for as long as we could, participating in the Stanford Accelerator called Start X, which offered a small stipend.

Stay tuned for Part Two of this story to learn more about Pixlee and what’s beyond.