Independence Day: America's Most Emancipated Women Revealed

Earlier this year, we reported American women’s daily beauty routine average at $8 per day. Though many of you were skeptical at first glance, all it took was a small social media challenge to go through your beauty bag for the intriguing findings to be confirmed.

For July 4th, online beauty retailer SkinStore conducted a customer survey highlighting socio-economic habits of America’s most independent women. Featuring a demographic of over 2,000 US-based respondents between age 21 and 55 of all cultural backgrounds, the results reveal women on the East Coast to be far more independent than those of the West. Ladies in New York, Florida and Chicago appear to live the most independently in comparison to those in Utah and California.

Where you’re based says a lot about your level of independence

The survey was carried out across +2,000 U.S based female respondents.

Having recently taught market research, I was particularly surprised to find out women have the highest salary in 42% of homes and 19% run their own business. 70% of respondents described themselves as ‘very independent’ with 75% paying their own bills when in a relationship.

Beauty Editor Emma Campbell said: “The results of our survey are really fascinating. It demonstrates that modern day women are more independent ever thanks to increased equality in business. Breaking down the glass ceiling, has provided women with better financial means to be able to enjoy a beauty treat. These beauty products in return are giving our customers better skin, solving their everyday concerns and giving them the confidence to take on the world”.

When it comes to spending habits, more than half of women questioned choose to spoil themselves with beauty products as a treat over anything else, while 45% do this fortnightly, with moisturizers and masks (the most bought self-treat of 2017). 2/3 of women expressed being able to financially and emotionally support themselves without anyone’s help.

