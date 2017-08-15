Independent Software Vendors (ISVs): A Software Reseller's Best Friend

By Mikita Mikado

As a value added reseller (VAR) or consultant, chances are you probably have one or two core products that you resell and implement for customers. It might be a CRM or ERP platform, or a productivity suite like Office 365 or Google Apps. No matter what it is, most core products like these have an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) that tightly integrate with them and provide an additional value to the end users.

At first glance, partnering with ISVs and reselling their products may seem like a great idea, since you can make extra cash and serve more of your clients' needs. However, chances are you’re ignoring this opportunity, like most of VARs and consultants out there, because it seems like a lot of work. But don’t worry, it is not as difficult as it may seem.

As the CEO of a software tool for electronic proposals, contracts and signatures, I have been fortunate enough to speak with thousands of software resellers and consultants from a variety of ecosystems: Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, etc. Many of these folks are our clients, while some are our partners. We have been able to significantly scale our business, thanks in large part to our channel program. And based on this experience, I want to share what I have learned with you. So let's start with the reasons I feel partnering with an ISV is a good idea.

Why Partner With an ISV?

The first reason is simple: because of your customers' needs. It is nearly impossible today to cover all of your customers' needs with just one vendor. Your customers' needs will continue to grow. Therefore, it is very important that you expand your offerings to meet their demands. If you don’t serve all of these demands, sooner or later you will have to let a competitor in, which as we all know is never a good idea.

My second reason for finding partners is equally important. By serving more needs, you can charge more for your services! By offering more solutions with the right partners, you are able to provide more value to your customers. More value equals more money. It’s that simple. And more money gets us to the third reason: It opens up a larger market opportunity.

Let’s say your business has never sold to organizations smaller than 1,000 employees because the margin wasn’t worth it. But now that you are selling more than one product or solution, your business can actually afford to bring on smaller customers.

Lastly, by partnering with an ISV, you are reducing customer churn. When you only provide one offering, you risk becoming obsolete once the core product is deployed and customer employees are fully trained on it. But when you offer, let’s say, 10 different vendors, your service is a must-have all the time.

Picking the Right Partner

Partnering with ISVs will make your business better, stronger and more valuable. But this will only work if you partner in the right way. If you don’t find the perfect match, it will only lead to wasted time and lost revenue.

A good place to start your search is in the marketplaces of platforms you already know and resell. You want to make sure your new partner is committed to the ecosystem you play into.

Next, you need to learn about their product. I suggest getting the information from someone other than a sales representative. Analysts are good, but they aren’t customers. Find real customers of the product to get an honest product review. Websites like Capterra and G2 Crowd are excellent resources. I also encourage you to learn about its company culture. Does it have enough funding, or is it running out of money? Is its attrition high? Are its employees happy and admire its CEO? Spend some time on Glassdoor for answers to these important questions.

Once you’ve completed your digging, talk to their channel team. If it is just one guy who works with partners on the side, chances are they don’t have a real program and you’ll be left to fend for yourself. On the flip side though, if their channel organization is huge, you need to make sure they are flexible enough to help you co-sell and co-deploy.

This leads to another important factor in finding the right partner: robust training. We find that the most successful partners actually use our product internally. If you can have your sales team using your ISVs product every day, the training piece will take care of itself.

Making Your Partnership Go the Distance

You’ve spent the time to identify your customer’s pains, find a solution that will meet their needs, and have also found the right partner that can help grow your business. Now it is time to make your investment work long-term. I suggest running a sales campaign targeting your current customers right after you sign a partnership deal. The more opportunities you have, the more attention, training, flexibility, support and love you’re going to get from your partner ISV. Better yet, bring your new partner into these deals. Have them help you close and deploy the solution. After you’ve closed a few deals together, take the time to meet your partner in person. This is huge in building rapport with your partner.

Trust me, there will come a time when you’ll need an unusual discount to get a deal done or a complex implementation where you need additional support from their product team. Since you’ve built a relationship with them previously, they will be more likely to scratch your back – like help with getting leads from your ISV.

The success of your customers and partners is all that matters. Make sure partnering with an ISV is right for your business, spend the time to find the perfect partners and watch your business grow.

--