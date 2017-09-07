The recent BRICS summit witnessed China reorient its stance against the controversial terrorist groups in this region invoking hopes for a collaborative future. China made its stance clear calling for an all out strike against terrorism, including the Pakistan-based terrorist outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). In the past, contrary to China dismissing India’s attempts to register JeM’s Chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a terrorist, the BRICS summit witnessed a thorough altercation in Chinese position. This call for an urgent inquiry in the backdrop of the recently resolved border dispute (Doklam) and China’s consistent strive to bring India into the folds of the One Belt, One Road initiative.

Moreover, the BRICS summit has yet again strongly reaffirmed India’s status in the global institutional forum, primarily vis-a-vis the big player China. The institutional status of a state in the global order is symbolic and subjective yet has pertinent repercussion on bilateral and multilateral negotiations. China’s change in attitude demonstrates two distinct features, firstly the urge to accommodate India in an institutional platform, secondly, to enhance its own status in the global forum as a peace builder, where peacekeeping involves taking a bold stance against terrorism and securing for itself the stature of a big player in the region. In this case, a strategy of accommodation emerges as a medium to proffer greater or lesser adjustment of mutual status concerns that reaps benefits to both the parties. Here, the strategy of accommodation ensures swift transition in Chinese position vis-a-vis India in the institutional realm. These institutional platforms serve as status markers that allow states to entrust themselves with higher status vis-a-vis its bilateral partners. In a similar vein, China acceding to enlist the Pakistan based terrorist group in the BRICS summit is a welcome move that has also uplifted India’s stature in the regional as well as global domain.

The Xiamen declaration proclaims the primary responsibility of states in preventing and countering terrorism, stressing the necessity to ‘develop international cooperation, in accordance with the principles of international law, including that of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs’. Apropos of this agreement, China reiterated its support for anti-terror activities in stark contradiction to its opposition in the past to the inclusion of these terror groups in the UN Security council list.

China’s changing posture can install roadblocks in the Sino-Pak ties in the future. On one hand as the Xi government has been making an effort to negotiate with the Taliban in Afghanistan, his stance against the terror groups demonstrates China’s keenness to acquire a ‘legitimate’ status for itself and establish its position as a ‘responsible’ power in the region. Furthermore, by retaining this stance, Xi has also made headway into establishing closer economic partnerships with not only the BRICS member states but also with all its bilateral partners. It has signaled its priority to retain a cordial relationship with its neighbors which would bear fruits on its multilateral transactions in the international platforms invariably.

Xi emphasized, “We will adapt to and steer the new normal of economic development, push forward supply-side structural reform, accelerate the building of a new system for an open economy, drive economic development with innovation, and achieve sustainable development”.