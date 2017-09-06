India Considers being the Most Corrupt in Asia; Falls on Education and Health Care

India was labeled most corrupt in the Asia-Pacific region, according to reports

India is considered to be the most corrupt country based on the study conducted by Transparency International, Forbes report says. According to the survey of the study, seven out of ten people bribe to easily access public services in the country.

Among all the Asia-Pacific countries, India remains to be the most corrupt with 69 percent bribery rates. Japan, on the other hand, is the least corrupt of all with 0.2 percent bribery rate. The study was administered by Transparency International, a Non-Government Organization (NGO) based in Berlin, Germany.

In addition, bribes are demanded from people in India to grant access to services most specifically in healthcare facilities and public education. The said services have high bribery rates of 59 percent and 58 percent, respectively. Other fields of bribery fall on police, access to basic amenities, and acquiring identification documents.

Corruption is a growing problem not just in India but to many countries belong in the Asia-Pacific region. In fact, countries and their people have the willingness to fight off corruption. Yet, in some cases, these cases might be too big to combat with easily.

Compare to other countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan, and Myanmar, India still considers being the most corrupt country. Vietnam falls next to India for being the most corrupt with 65 percent bribery rates.

A lot of experts says that the root of corruption is poverty. People tend to corrupt more from other entities and individuals if there are no other resources for them to explore and earn from. Thus, a lot of officials in the government are involved in such problems.

In dealing and fighting corruption, 72 percent of people in Thailand believe that their government is doing the right actions to combat such doings. Whilst, only 45 percent of citizens in Pakistan are confident that their government is doing a good anti-corruption strategy.

Moreover, the report clarifies a degree that poor in the society are the most affected by such corruption. The said bribery was demanded from low-economic groups. 73 percent of this group of people had to submit a bribe to gain access to public services because other options are unavailable for them to choose from.

Still, bribery and corruption are still rampant in other Asia-Pacific countries. Though, in India, 63 percent of its people are hopeful to stop corruption. Thus, they are speaking more about the said societal problem to diminish its roots and other causes.