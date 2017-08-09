Indian Women Respond To Politician Suggesting They Should Be Home By Midnight

An Indian politician has recently come under fire for making “regressive” victim-blaming comments, and women in India are making their opinion on the matter heard over social media.

On Friday night, the son of an Indian politician was arrested for stalking a woman, Varnika Kundu, in the northern city of Chandigarh. Vikas Barala is the son of Subhash Barala, BJP party leader from Haryana, who many citizens and fellow legislators are calling on to resign because of his son’s arrest.

But one of Barala’s colleagues blamed Kundu for being stalked in the first place instead.

Ramveer Bhatti, a fellow politician in the BJP party, asked on CNN-News18 why Kundu was out so late in the first place.

“The girl should not have gone out at 12 in the night... The atmosphere is not right. We need to take care of ourselves... parents should take care of their daughters,” he said. “They should not be allowed to roam out of the house late in the night. They should come back home on time.”

Bhatti’s emphasis on Kundu’s behavior rather than the predatory behavior of Barala struck a nerve with many women in India, a country where the prevalence of sexual violence has inspired many protests and social media movements.

In response to Bhatti’s comments, and the general expectation that women ought to stay home if they truly want to be safe (rather expecting men to behave themselves), women began tweeting with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella ― inspired by Bhatti’s idea that women should not be out past midnight.

We, women believe in breaking glass ceilings not fitting into glass slippers

#AintNoCinderella — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) August 8, 2017

I am so tired of Beti, Behen, Ma- Labels. I dont want to be your sister, mother,wife or daughter for my rights as a woman #AintNoCinderella — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 9, 2017

The hashtag was launched by Divya Spandana, a politician and actress who goes by her stage name Ramya, who tweeted her frustration with Bhatti’s comments, and the BJP party at large, over the weekend.

“They think women are inferior,” she wrote. [And] that’s how they treat them.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, women from all over the country posted photos of themselves out at night on Twitter, to share their passionate disapproval of Bhatti’s comments.

.I am a free soul! I am a woman of today ! I live with my free will.I m freedom.

I never ever accept disrespect of women



#AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/UVgBVotezo — Naina with freedom (@Nimisha26894791) August 9, 2017

No one tells me what to wear, what to eat, when to go out & how to dress.Its my life my choice #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/QUBdGfuhka — Arti Singh (@singharti411) August 9, 2017

Its 12am and I'm out. My dignity is is my right 24X7. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/AzH426roPz — kajal bhavsar (@kajalbhavsar25) August 8, 2017

Dear Sanskari(read regressive)India,V aint damsels in distress.V r independent & v dont need u to curb our freedom #AintNoCinderella @3 AM pic.twitter.com/PsQ5i2Ykxp — Ankita Singh (@AnkitaS24) August 9, 2017

No compromise with our dignity! Better stop the jerks who think they have the right to stalk a woman at any hour! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/SiFN9Q4n3l — Shubhangini Pande (@DrShubhangini) August 9, 2017

Dear regressive authority.!!

Its my choice whether i wanna go out or stay home doesn't matter day or night.

#AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/QpZXbLW58e — Asmi Bhardwaj (@AsmiBhardwaj) August 9, 2017