Indians Sing the National Anthem of Pakistan

The Middle of August, 14th and 15th, is the time of celebrating independence from the British Raj, which ended in 1947, creating two modern nation-states, India and Pakistan. In the past seventy years, the two nations have rapidly progressed into becoming two formidable countries of the world. Fortified with nuclear arms, unlimited intellectual resources, dynamic religions, heart-warming music, innovative artistic talent, the peoples of the region have soft feelings for each other.

In both countries, the fanatics and fundamentalists may fan mutual hatred, and the armies may fight wars over disputed areas left unresolved by the departing colonists. Yet the bonds between the two countries are too inscrutable to sever. India and Pakistan are unlikely to become one nation again, but their mutual attraction will never dissolve into nothingness or indifference. There was certainly a forced Brexit from the region, but there are no exits for India or Pakistan. Theirs is an unbreakable marriage - celebrated through multidimensional variety.

The network of languages laid in the region for thousands of years can renew itself but will continue to influence both nations. Hindi, the national language of India, and Urdu, the national language of Pakistan, are inextricable because both emerge from the same historical fonts deeply rooted in local languages, including Punjabi and Sindhi, and imported languages, including Persian and English. This is a region where all invaders are gradually absorbed, whether the invaders are armies, religions, languages, cultures, or cuisines. Nothing is rejected and nothing is allowed to completely overpower.

A few days ago, on the 70th independence of the neighbors, a group of Indian singers took the unprecedented initiative to sing the national anthem of Pakistan, holding placards of “Happy Birthday to Pakistan.” In this song the Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim artists of India sing a national anthem, heavily Persianized in complex diction and majestic mood. They sing the anthem in soft and loving voices, without heavy background music, with honest facial gestures and authentic smiles. It is a genuine gift.