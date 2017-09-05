IndieReader's Best Books of the Month (August)

It’s hard to believe that today marks the end of another summer and it’s harder still to wrap our heads around the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey this past week (with Irma possibly on the way). Our thoughts, prayers (and monetary contributions) go out to the thousands of people displaced by the storm.

Reading is the best way that we know to keep our minds off our troubles (we’ve been doing a lot of reading lately). Without further ado we offer up our best reviewed books of August.

BOYS by Scott Semegran

Genre: Lit Fiction

Two short stories and one novella, set during three stages (school age, adolescence, young adulthood) of three different boys, capture the essence of companionship and friendship.

ALI’S BEES by Bruce Olav Solheim

Genre: Children's (Early to intermediate readers)

A displaced boy from Iraq uses his knowledge of beekeeping to make friends at his new school in America in ALI’S BEES.

RENTED SOULS by Eirik Moe Dahll-Larssøn

Genre: Action/Adventure

RENTED SOULS tells an entertaining story featuring cool monsters and likable heroes. And as far as horror stories about humanity threatened by the supernatural end of the world go, it is also pretty darn funny!

NOT THAT I CAN RECALL by Adam Clemente

Genre: Humor

NOT THAT I CAN RECALL is both a hoot and a considerable achievement. Author Adam Clemente manages the difficult juggling act of writing humorously through his uncanny ability to capture the voice of a mentally-challenged narrator, without mocking his off-the-chart mental and physical afflictions.

CAVEMAN AT THE END OF THE WORLD by Brad Rau

Genre: Lit Fiction

Realistic and twisted yet shrouded in secrecy, CAVEMAN AT THE END OF THE WORLD provides lit fiction enthusiasts with a one-of-a-kind story that is captivating to the very end.

THE BUTCHER’S DAUGHTER by Florence Grende

Genre: Memoir

THE BUTCHER’S DAUGHTER is an unflinching and beautifully told account of what it means to be the child of Holocaust survivors.

RED STICK TWO by Kenneth Kirkeby

Genre: Action/Adventure

RED STICK TWO’s appealing main character, combined with rich descriptions and the realistic dialogue between Virgil and his partner, make it a great example of an action-filled novel that goes above and beyond to entertain its reader—even if you haven’t read the first installment in the series.

THE SUNGOD’S SISTER by D McLaren

Genre: Young Adult

Funny and beautiful, strange and sad, THE SUNGOD'S SISTER is the sort of YA novel that adults would enjoy just as much as their younger counterparts.

TIMELESS TRAVELS by Joseph Rotenberg

Genre: Short Stories

In this well-done series of short stories, Joseph Rotenberg displays that rare skill of being able to write convincingly in first and third person and avoids the temptation of showing off such skill to the detriment of the stories; instead the reader benefits from his examining ethnic identity from a variety of angles.

LONERS AND MOTHERS by Allen Lee Ireland

Genre: Poetry

LONERS AND MOTHERS is a graceful and thoughtful collection of poems, a bright example of what can be done with a few short lines and a gift for phrasing and imagery.