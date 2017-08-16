IndieReader's Best Books of the Month (July)

It’s summer and the living should be easy.

But if you’re stressing over the latest intrigue at the White House, the increasing dangers of climate change and/or Chris Pratt’s recently announced separation from Anna Farris, perhaps you should consider downloading one of the books below, slathering yourself in sunscreen and sipping a cocktail.

Things could always be worse.

Space Fandango by Henry Mosquera

SPACE FANDANGO: BACKSTABBER’S BLUES by Henry Mosquera

Winner in the Science Fiction category of the 2017 IndieReader Discovery Awards

Author Henry Mosquera presents a world as colorful as the book’s title promises, making BACKSTABBER’S BLUES a wonderful adventure for readers, a world contained on one’s lap.

Read the full review here.

These Thy Gifts by Vincent Panettiere

THESE THY GIFTS by Vincent Panettiere

THESE THY GIFTS is a thoughtful, warmly-told story of a man who feels his vocation down to his bones, and uses it for the good of others as best he can.

Read the full review here.

Hockey Karma by Howard Shapiro

HOCKEY KARMA by Howard Shapiro

Winner in the Graphic Novel category of the 2017 IndieReader Discovery Awards

This graphic novel is about much more than the sport in its title: it’s a realistic portrait of strength, growth, and friendship.

Read the full review here.

Void if Detached by Sarah Bowen

VOID IF DETACHED by Sarah Bowen

Winner in the Religion category of the 2017 IndieReader Discovery Awards

VOID IF DETACHED is a thoughtful and intelligent guide to Christian (and other) religious ideas through the eyes of an educated, kindly minister and his loving, but questioning, daughter.

Read the full review here.

Stretch for Change by Gustavo Razzetti

STRETCH FOR CHANGE by Gustavo Razzetti

Unlike other books of this type (ie inspirational), Razzetti eschews New Age Zen and Nietzsche concepts of “That Which Does Not Kill Us Makes Us Stronger,” and instead offers practical advice of how to deal with life in our pinball-like age.

Read the full review here.

Make a Wish for Me by LeeAndra M. Chergey

MAKE A WISH FOR ME by LeeAndra Chergey

Winner in the Parenting (Child Care/Family) category of the 2017 IndieReader Discovery Awards

Exploring a family’s emotions and circumstances in facing the life-altering impacts of autism, MAKE A WISH FOR ME feels like LeeAndra Chergey’s heart laid bare, from the impact of Chergey’s diagnosis line ‘it feels like he’s died,’ all the way to the family’s hard-won progress as life goes on. Challenging preconceptions, this manages, somehow, to be both heart wrenching and heartwarming.

Read the full review here.

Election 2064: Book One by Scott McDermott

ELECTION 2064: BOOK ONE by Scott McDermott

Winner in the Science Fiction category of the 2017 IndieReader Discovery Awards

ELECTION 2064: BOOK ONE, Scott McDermott’s futuristic tale of a civil war-torn America eagerly embracing a president’s healing process gesture of picking a vice president from the opposition, is a commentary on our age. In McDermott’s very capable hands such appeals to unity rhetoric mask a sinister agenda that is all too possible today.

Read the full review here.

The Glorious Beyond by Sandy Denise Adams

THE GLORIOUS BEYOND by Sandy Denise Adams

THE GLORIOUS BEYOND is a well-written story that begins with the murder of a woman’s husband and then flashes back to her childhood, with realistic characters, all too human in their strengths and weaknesses, and a strong sense of the Baltimore setting.

Read the full review here.

Standby for Broadcast by Kari Rhyan

STANDBY FOR BROADCAST by Kari Rhyan

STANDBY FOR BROADCAST is a vivid and often painful memoir that demonstrates the necessity of confronting trauma in order to overcome it.

Read the full review here.

The Book of Moon by George Crowder

THE BOOK OF MOON by George Crowder

Winner in the Literary Fiction category of the 2017 IndieReader Discovery Awards

Author George Crowder has a poetic gift of being both lyrical (his descriptions of California almost rival Raymond Chandler’s) and making every word count. He is equally good on machine gun-like dialogue. THE BOOK OF MOON is well worth the read.

Read the full review here.

The Librarian by Philip Wilson

THE LIBRARIAN by Philip Wilson

Author Philip Wilson has taken a tired old genre and breathed new life into it by giving what has been a male superhero fantasy to a female, and a desk-bound one at that.

Read the full review here.