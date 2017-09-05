Individuality Leads to Confidence. The Trials and Tribulations of That First Day of School Outfit.

The days leading up to the first day of school were always stressful for me. Would I make friends? Would I get picked on? Would I fit in? A mishmash of different emotions playing through my head like a ping-pong game that never seemed to end. Like many kids, I was riddled with self-esteem issues. I was chubby. I was shy and definitely not part of the popular crowd. It wasn’t even that I yearned to be. I just wanted to feel comfortable in my own skin. A skin that felt either too tight or too loose depending on the day. I was 10 years old and going into the 5th grade. That weird age where you’re outgrowing the little kid stuff and puberty is right around the corner; the epitome of awkward.

The one major saving grace that always got me through the stress of first day jitters was my grandma. No matter how insecure I was feeling, she somehow knew the right words to make me feel better. And believe me, I was a hard nut to crack. We were shopping for back to school clothes and I was torn between a pair of bright pink Converse high tops (my dream shoe) and a pair of blue Nike nylon joggers (the “it” sneaker of the moment). I couldn’t make up my mind. The simple task of choosing was too much pressure for me and I started to cry. My grandma came to comfort me as I told her my dilemma. I’ll never forget, she kissed my forehead and said “Bubala, individuality leads to confidence. You’ll thank me when you’re older.” With one fell swoop she picked up the Converse shoebox and proceeded to the register. I swear, as she was paying, I felt a huge sigh of relief. Sometimes it’s hard to break away from the pack. Do something that might make you stand out. But damn, once you do, it’s liberating. I ended up wearing those pink Converse high tops everyday for the whole school year. They were the first article of clothes that truly made me feel special. I would continue to buy that same pair of pink sneakers for years to come (and still own a bunch of Chuck Taylors to this very day).

And here we are decades later and this week my son Max will be entering the 5th grade. It’s been a major déjà-vu. As we were shopping for school clothes, I thought back to that moment with my grandma, but the only difference this time was no tears were shed. He happily picked what he loved with ease. I took my grandma’s advice to heart and have been raising my son to love himself and make decisions based on what’s going to make him happy, not necessarily the popular vote of his peers. Creative, confident and ready to take on the world; 5th grade here we come! Thank you, Grandma.

Jill Topol Max’s first day of school outfit. Ready to go!

