This Summer's Must-See Gay Web Series Takes A (Humorously) Dramatic Turn

The latest installment of “Indoor Boys,” the weekly web series debuting exclusively on HuffPost Queer Voices, is a matter of life and death ― literally.

In “Cat,” roommates Nate (Alex Wyse) and Luke (Wesley Taylor) venture out into the California sunshine to get pleasantly stoned with their gal pal Alice (guest star Alice Lee). The woozy friends reflect on the ghosts of internet dates past before spotting an injured cat in the street outside their swanky Los Angeles pad. When Nate attempts to save the cat from certain death, his effort brings him and Luke closer than ever... or does it?

Wyse (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Taylor (“Smash,” “Looking”) share writing and directorial duties on “Indoor Boys,” which premiered on HuffPost Queer Voices July 16. The first season of the show, which will comprise eight episodes, explores how “the gray area that is so often the friendship between gay men... can walk the line between friend and relationship,” Wyse told HuffPost.

If you missed the premiere episode of “Indoor Boys,” check it out here. Last week’s episode, “Husband Material,” can be viewed here.