Join The 'Indoor Boys' On Their Quest To Find Love In Los Angeles

Social media is the ultimate impediment to intimacy in “Indoor Boys,” a new web series written and directed by Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse.

In the pilot episode above, “See What I’m Up To,” viewers are introduced to gay pals Luke (Taylor) and Nate (Wyse), who share a swanky Los Angeles apartment. Neither the cocky, chiseled Luke nor the neurotic, somewhat naïve Nate have had much luck in the romance department. Out of sexual frustration or possibly sheer boredom, the pair agree to put down their phones long enough to consummate their relationship. An obstacle or two, however, still lies in the way of their coital bliss.

Wyse, who can currently be seen on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” said “Indoor Boys” aims to explore how “the gray area that is so often the friendship between gay men... can walk the line between friend and relationship.” He and Taylor (“Smash,” “Looking”) share writing and directorial duties on each of the eight episodes, and have plenty of surprises and laughs in store.

“See What I’m Up To” is based on a short play written by Taylor for a 2016 Actor’s Fund benefit, “Proud of Us and Other Short Plays,” in New York.

Be sure to tune in next Sunday, July 23, for the second episode of “Inside Boys.” The remaining episodes will also debut Sundays on the site.